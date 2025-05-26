Working from home is here to stay | But is it working for everyone?

Working from home used to feel like a bit of a luxury. Maybe something reserved for freelancers, creatives or consultants. Fast forward a few years and it has become part of everyday life for millions of highly skilled professionals.

From managing teams and designing software to producing marketing strategies and working in law, finance or tech, many people have spent far more time at the kitchen table or in a home office than they ever imagined.

There is no denying that working from home brings a certain level of freedom. You can plan your day more flexibly, avoid long commutes and maybe even wear comfy clothes while getting through that never-ending to-do list. For many people it has boosted productivity and improved wellbeing. For others it has felt lonely and overwhelming at times. The truth lies somewhere in between.

The benefits most people don’t talk about

One of the best things about working from home when you are highly skilled is the ability to shape your day around deep focus. Office life is full of interruptions. Meetings that overrun. Colleagues popping by your desk. Phones ringing and emails constantly pinging. At home you can often find longer stretches of uninterrupted time. That means you can get into the zone and actually do the strategic thinking or complex work you were hired for.

Then there’s the lifestyle balance. You can eat better. Stretch more. Walk your dog at lunchtime or pick up your children from school without asking for permission. It brings a feeling of autonomy that many professionals were craving long before remote working became the norm.

It’s not always a dream setup

For every benefit there is usually a challenge waiting to show up. Working from home can blur the boundaries between your job and your personal life. The laptop is always within reach. The temptation to check emails in the evening or work longer than planned is very real.

Then there’s the lack of face-to-face connection. You might miss the informal chats that spark new ideas. You might find it harder to be seen and heard when everything is digital. If you are leading a team it can take real effort to keep people engaged and supported when you’re not in the same room.

There’s also the tech. While many companies have invested in great platforms and tools, not everyone has access to the same setup at home. A slow internet connection, a noisy household or a lack of private space can all affect your performance and motivation.

What highly skilled professionals need to thrive

It’s clear that working from home can work brilliantly for highly skilled roles but only if the right support is in place. Employers need to trust their people but also make sure there are clear expectations. Regular check-ins and open communication are key. That doesn’t mean more meetings. It means better meetings. It means understanding that not everyone works best from nine to five and offering some flexibility without losing structure.

Professionals also need to set boundaries for themselves. That might be a proper start and finish time each day. It might mean creating a dedicated workspace or actually taking that lunch break. It’s about working smarter rather than longer and knowing when to switch off.

The future is flexible but it needs thought

As more highly skilled roles adapt to hybrid or fully remote setups, the future of work is becoming more fluid. That can be a good thing if it’s handled well. The focus should not just be on where people work but how they work best. Some will always prefer the office vibe. Others will thrive from the quiet of home. The smartest organisations will offer a mix of both and give their teams the tools and freedom to do great work in a way that suits them.

Working from home is not a perfect solution but it has opened the door to a new way of thinking about work. For professionals with advanced skills and big responsibilities, it can be a real game changer. It just takes honesty, planning and a bit of creativity to make it work for the long run.