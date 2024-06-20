Yelyzaveta Tataryna

The Ukrainian Refugee Who Realised Her Bakery Dream in Covent Garden.

Hello, I’m Lisa, a 24-year-old Ukrainian refugee who found a new home and purpose in the heart of London. My journey is a testament to the power of resilience, determination, and the unbreakable bonds of sisterhood.

A New Beginning in a New Land

When I arrived in London in the autumn of ’22, I felt a surge of hope and excitement. The city’s bustling streets and vibrant energy offered a fresh start and an opportunity to turn my dreams into reality. I saw London as a canvas where I could paint my dreams and bring a piece of Ukraine to life.

The Birth of a Dream

With unwavering belief in myself and a vision to share the richness of Ukrainian culture, I embarked on a bold venture: opening a pink cafe in central London. This wasn’t just a cafe; it was a sanctuary where Ukrainian culture thrived in every dessert and resonated in the chords of Ukrainian music. Every challenge I faced was met with determination, fuelled by my passion and vision.

Learning, Growing, and Overcoming Challenges

With no prior business experience, I turned to the internet, my trusty guide, scouring Google for answers and solutions. Through sheer will and relentless effort, I turned my dream into reality & a cafe where people not only savour delicious coffee but also immerse themselves in an atmosphere of friendship and support.

While my family couldn’t be by my side, their love and support were my guiding stars. In their absence, I found strength in an incredible team of 200 women. Together, we transformed the cafe into more than just a place to gather; we created a vibrant community where every woman felt empowered, supported, and valued.

This collective effort wasn’t just about building a cafe; it was about building a legacy of mutual support, solidarity, and women’s empowerment.

Crafting with Care and Making a Positive Impact

At my cafe, every dessert is a labour of love. As a vegan, I ensure that our creations are cruelty-free, offering gluten-free and sugar-free options to cater to all. Our mission goes beyond serving delicious treats; it’s about making a positive impact on our community and supporting Ukrainian charities.

Building a Legacy of Empowerment and Solidarity

This collective effort wasn’t just about building a cafe; it was about building a legacy of mutual support, solidarity, and women’s empowerment. Through our shared dedication and resilience, we turned dreams into reality, creating a place that will forever hold a special place in the hearts of all who visit.

Overcoming Adversity with Family Support

The road to success wasn’t without its hurdles. Working tirelessly seven days a week took its toll, leading to burnout and moments of despair. But in my darkest hours, my younger sister became my beacon of hope, moving to London to support and uplift me. Her unwavering faith in me and her tireless support were invaluable, reminding me of the importance of family and sisterhood.

Embracing Growth and Celebrating Milestones

Today, I continue to learn and grow, navigating the complexities of business ownership with grace and resilience. Despite the challenges and mistakes along the way, seeing the joy on our customers’ faces makes every moment worthwhile.

From celebrating our cafe’s grand opening to witnessing our community’s growth, every milestone is a testament to our shared journey and the power of unity, determination, and collective effort.

A Piece of Ukraine in London

I take immense pride in creating a piece of Ukraine in London, a place where people can connect, laugh, and celebrate the richness of Ukrainian culture. Through our cafe, we’ve bridged cultures, fostered friendships, and created lasting memories, proving that dreams know no boundaries.

A Heartfelt Thank You

To my family, my incredible team of 200 women, and everyone who has supported me on this journey, thank you. Your belief in me fuels my passion, and together, we’re making dreams come true.

A Future Bright with Possibilities

As I look to the future, I’m filled with hope and excitement. I’m committed to growing our community, expanding our impact, and continuing to spread joy through our delicious creations. With the support of my team and the love of our community, I know that the best is yet to come.