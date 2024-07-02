Zoomed out? How to stay focused in virtual meetings

Working from home has its perks. No commute. Flexibility.

The comfort of your own home. But it also has its challenges. One big issue? Staying focused during virtual meetings.

Why do we drift off in virtual meetings? It’s easy to get distracted. Your home is full of distractions. Kids. Pets. Housework. Even your comfy sofa. Plus, staring at a screen for too long can be tiring.

Another problem is the lack of physical presence. In a real meeting room, it’s easier to stay engaged. You can read body language. Make eye contact. Participate more actively. But in virtual meetings, you might be a silent square on a screen.

Then there’s the issue of multitasking. When you’re at home, it’s tempting to do other things. Check emails. Browse social media. Even do a bit of housework. This divides your attention and makes it hard to stay focused.

So, how can you stay engaged? Here are a few tips. First, create a dedicated workspace. This helps you switch to ‘work mode’ mentally. Keep it tidy and free of distractions.

Next, minimise multitasking – Close unnecessary tabs. Put your phone away. Focus on the meeting at hand. It’s also helpful to take notes. This keeps your mind active and helps you remember important points.

Another tip is to participate actively – Turn on your camera. Nod, smile and use hand gestures. Ask questions and give input. This makes you more present and engaged.

Take regular breaks – Staring at a screen for too long can be draining. A quick break can refresh your mind and help you focus better.

Finally, ensure good communication with your team – Clear agendas and expectations can make meetings more efficient. If you’re struggling to focus, discuss it with your team leader. They might have suggestions or be able to make changes to help.

Takeaway

Working from home is a learning curve. But with a few adjustments, you can stay focused and make the most out of your virtual meetings. Give these tips a try and see how they work for you.