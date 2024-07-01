Making the most of maternity leave

Congratulations on having a baby! This is such an incredible, exciting time, filled with joy, challenges and lots of adjustments.

As you embark on this journey, it’s essential to make the most of your maternity leave. Whether you’re going through sleepless nights, learning the ropes of having a newborn or simply figuring out your new normal, these tips will help you through this beautiful yet demanding phase.

Maternity leave is not just a period to bond with your baby, it’s also a crucial time for self-care, family bonding and adjusting to being a mum. It can be overwhelming, but remember, you’re not alone. Many have walked this path before you and have shared their wisdom. Below, you’ll find practical tips to help you navigate this special time effectively. From managing your time to seeking support, these tips are designed to make your maternity leave a bit smoother and a lot more enjoyable.

Take a deep breath, relax and let’s dive into some essential tips for making the most of your maternity leave.

1. Prioritise rest

Your body has just been through an incredible experience. Prioritise rest to aid your recovery and cope with the demands of a newborn. Everyone says sleep when your baby sleeps and trust me, this helps. The washing can wait! Don’t hesitate to take naps during the day.

2. Accept help

Don’t be afraid to accept help from family and friends. Whether it’s cooking, cleaning or babysitting, allow others to lend a hand. It takes a village to raise a child and you’ll appreciate the support.

3. Create a routine

Establish a loose routine to bring some predictability to your day. Babies thrive on routine and it will help you manage your time better. Be flexible, but try to keep consistent wake, feed and sleep times.

4. Bond with your baby

Spend quality time bonding with your baby through skin-to-skin contact, talking and singing. This helps in emotional development and strengthens your connection with your newborn.

5. Stay connected

Maintain your social connections. Isolation can be challenging during maternity leave, so stay in touch with friends and family through calls, messages or social media. Join local parenting groups to meet other new parents.

6. Self-care is key

Take time for self-care. Whether it’s a relaxing bath, reading a book or going for a walk, ensure you carve out time for activities that rejuvenate you. A happy mum is a better mum.

7. Eat well

Focus on a nutritious diet to keep your energy levels up. Opt for healthy snacks and meals that are easy to prepare. Drink plenty of water, especially if you’re breastfeeding.

8. Get fresh air

Try to get outside daily. A bit of fresh air and a change of scenery can do wonders for your mood. Take your baby for a walk in the pram or simply sit in the garden.

9. Document the moments

Keep a journal or take photos to document this special time. It’s amazing how quickly babies grow and having memories to look back on will be precious.

10. Plan for the future

As your maternity leave progresses, start thinking about your return to work. Consider childcare options and discuss your plans with your employer. It’s never too early to start planning and ensure a smooth transition.

Takeaway

Maternity leave is a precious time for you and your baby. It’s a period of adaptation, filled with both challenges and joys. Embrace this time, and remember that it’s okay not to have everything figured out. Every parent’s journey is unique and what works for one might not work for another. The most important thing is to cherish these moments, seek support when needed and take care of yourself as well as your little one. Trust your instincts, stay connected with loved ones and don’t hesitate to ask for help. Your wellbeing is just as important as your baby’s and taking care of yourself is a crucial part of taking care of your child.

For more support and resources, visit the NHS UK Maternity Guide.