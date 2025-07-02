10 Years of WeAreTechWomen | Driving Change for Women in Tech

This year marks a significant milestone — WeAreTechWomen turns 10.

Since launching our dedicated platform in 2017, we’ve supported, upskilled and celebrated tens of thousands of women in tech, all with one goal in mind: closing the gender gap in the industry. Today, women still make up just 21% of the UK tech workforce. That’s why we’re not stopping.

Our impact so far:

1,000+ award winners through the TechWomen100 Awards

30,000+ women upskilled through events and learning initiatives

50+ events tackling inclusion, allyship, mentorship, and progression

Three years of leadership programmes supporting over 100 women

14 global conferences, including One Tech World

The launch of Women in Tech Week, with 70+ events across the UK

Worked with over 100 companies in some guise — from hosting events and delivering workshops to partnering on research and career initiatives

WeAreTechWomen have collaborated with the likes of the Raspberry Pi Foundation, Stemettes, Code First Girls, Makers Academy, Cajigo, Girls into Coding, Founders4Schools, Tech She Can, Digilearning and Autistica. These partnerships are a vital part of the WeAreTechWomen story, connecting education, innovation and opportunity across the ecosystem.

Driving change with research

In 2022, we published the Barriers to Women in Tech report with Ipsos Mori and the Tech Talent Charter, spotlighting the challenges women face across the pipeline.

On 15 July 2025, we’ll take this further with The Lovelace Report, in partnership with Oliver Wyman, exploring the economic cost of not progressing women in tech and setting out recommendations for lasting change.

What’s next?

We’ve come a long way but 10 years in, the work continues. To every woman who’s shared her story, attended our events, won an award or stood with us, thank you.

We’re just getting started.