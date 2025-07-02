Inspirational Woman: Jane Knight | Founder, Successful Mums Career Academy 

Jane Knight is a leader in the education and employment sector, who founded multiple-award-winning Successful Mums Career Academy and has supported thousands of mums back to work.

Winner of the 2024 Mayor of London Adult Learning Award for Inspirational Professional in Adult Education, Jane’s mission is for every woman to have equal access to employment, no matter her background.

Tell us about yourself and your background.

I’m Jane Knight, the founder of Successful Mums Career Academy.

I’m a qualified career advisor, teacher and coach. After my own experience of redundancy when my children were young, I spotted a real gap in support for women returning to work. I’ve spent the last decade creating accessible, flexible and confidence-building programmes designed specifically for parents looking to get back into fulfilling work or start a business.

What inspired you to turn your own experience of redundancy into a mission to support thousands of mums?

Redundancy shook my confidence and I’d lost my career mojo. Speaking to other mums at the school gates, I realised I wasn’t alone – so many women had taken time out for their families and were unsure how to return to work. That’s where the idea for Successful Mums began. I didn’t want women to feel stuck; I wanted to create a practical, positive solution.

When you started offering advice at school gates, did you ever imagine you’d go on to support thousands of women?

No way! My initial goal was to help 100 women, which I thought was ambitious! I started small, just chatting to mums and offering a few tips. But word spread quickly because the need was so great. The school gate turned into community centres, training rooms and now online platforms. Every step of growth has come from listening to women, responding to their needs and being brave enough to keep going – It’s all about small steps of progress.

What’s the most rewarding moment you’ve had since launching Successful Mums?

I have four…

Hearing from women who say, “I’ve got the job!” or “I’ve just launched my business!” Seeing that transformation, the shift from self-doubt to confidence, is everything. This then has a positive impact on their children. That ripple effect across families is priceless.

Having a fantastic team that feel so invested and passionate about supporting women (many are Successful Mum grads)

Collecting an Award from the London Mayor for Inspirational Professional in Adult Education.

And my favourite, my children tell me how proud they are of their mum.

Why do you think flexible work is still such a challenge for women and what needs to change?

There’s still a huge gap between the talent that’s available and the way roles are advertised. So many jobs could be done flexibly, but employers don’t always realise the value in offering that. We continue to need a cultural shift; flexible work shouldn’t be a favour; it should be the norm. However, more and more employers are understanding and recognising that flexible working and this talent pool of women are good for business.

How has your role as a mum shaped your leadership style and approach to business?

Being a mum makes you incredibly efficient, creative and empathetic – all traits I bring into my leadership. I understand the juggle, so our courses are designed to be practical and understanding. I also lead with kindness and humour – we’re serious about careers – but we do it in a way that’s down to earth and supportive.

What advice would you give to a woman doubting her skills after time out of work?

You’ve got more skills than you think! Running a household, managing a family, juggling schedules… these all develop communication, time management and problem-solving. Don’t underestimate the value of your experience. And remember, you’re not starting from scratch; you’re starting from experience.

How has community support helped bring your vision for Successful Mums to life?

Community has been everything, from the early school gate conversations to local employers giving mums a chance. Our partnerships with councils, schools and training providers have allowed us to grow and reach more women. But it’s also the women themselves, cheering each other on, sharing opportunities and building networks.

What role does community play in the success of your academy and your wider mission?

It’s the heartbeat of everything we do. Community creates accountability, encouragement and connection, removing isolation. Many mums tell us it’s the first time they’ve felt seen and heard in years. That sense of belonging gives women the confidence to take the next step, whether that’s finding a job, retraining, or starting a business.

If you could wave a magic wand and change one thing in the world of work for women, what would it be?

I’d make flexible work the default. Imagine how many talented women could return to work if jobs were advertised with flexible options from the start. It would change lives, boost productivity and create a much more inclusive economy.

For now, we will continue our movement and help more women find their career mojo…

Read more from our inspirational profiles here.