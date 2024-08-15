2-3 October 2024 | Karren Brady’s Women in Business & Tech Expo London

Hot Topics on the Agenda at Women in Business & Tech Expo

Attended by thousands of aspiring entrepreneurs and tech professionals nationwide, Karren Brady’s Women in Business & Tech Expo is the industry-leading hiring event for those who aspire to thrive in their professional careers and grow their businesses.

In 2024, women’s business landscape in the UK shows both progress and persistent challenges.

Despite growth in female leadership (about 35% of companies have at least one female director), women still face a substantial gender pay gap, which widened notably between 2021 and 2022, dropping the UK’s ranking from 13th to 17th among OECD countries (PwC).

Women-owned businesses are increasingly significant, contributing £105 billion to the UK economy, representing 6.3% of the total Gross Value Added (GVA). The total employment contribution from these businesses stands at 11.3% of private sector employment, highlighting a growth of 26% since 2012 (The Federation of Small Businesses).

The economic potential of increasing women’s participation in business is significant. If women started and scaled firms at the same rate as men, it could add up to £250 billion to the UK economy (Prowess).

Women in the UK continue to be underrepresented in the tech sector, despite some progress and efforts to improve diversity. Women currently hold approximately 24% of tech-related roles in the UK. This is below the national workforce participation, where women make up around 50% (The UK’s technology trade association).

These stats prove how important events, such as Karren Brady’s Women in Business & Tech Expo (WIBTE), are to continue this movement.

Whether your objective is to meet a new employer, hear from world-class speakers on their career journeys and top tips on how you can fulfil your potential or network with like-minded business and tech professionals, Women in Business & Tech Expo is the platform that will enable you to reach your goals.

The Theatres

Throughout the two-day event, thought leaders and industry-leading experts will take to our four themed theatres to bring you the latest advice, insight and strategies to take your career to new heights.

Keynote

WIBTE’s answer to Glastonbury’s Pyramid Stage. The main stage will provide inspirational talks on the most current topics for women in business and tech.

Women in Tech & STEM

Calling all the tech and STEM professionals in the room. This theatre will feature sessions focused on how to get and progress a career in science, technology, engineering, and mathematics.

Women in Business

This theatre is for the entrepreneurs in the room. Sessions on this stage will discuss how to support employees, as well as how to learn about new products and services to take your business to the next level.

The Content

Here is a sneak peek at some of this year’s leading themes and sessions that will feature across our four theatres to whet your appetite:

Transferring Skills for a Success Career

Embracing Neurodiversity

Understanding Your Role as a Leader

Using AI to Build Your Confidence

Allyship

Digital Transformation (Lou Robey)

Finding Your Voice and Making an Impact

We will be announcing the full list of expert speakers joining Vice Chairwoman of West Ham FC Baroness Karren Brady CBE, Baroness Floella Benjamin, Katie Piper OBE and Linda Plant, on the programme very soon.

With just over two months to go until the doors of our Women in Business & Tech Expo open, register for your free place to attend the award-winning event and join the movement.

Women in Business & Tech Expo highlights from last year