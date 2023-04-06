Accelerate your return to work with the Back to Your Future Annual Conference 2023

Are you a professional woman wanting to kick-start or accelerate your return to work after a long career break?
Our inspiring Back to Your Future Annual Conference, designed to connect you into our supportive returner community, will give you the advice, tools and connections you need to get you back to a rewarding role.
The Women Returners’ annual flagship Conference provides professional women who have taken career breaks of 1-15+ years, for caring or other reasons, with the confidence, inspiration, practical tools and employer and peer connections they need to get back to a satisfying and fulfilling role. To make it accessible, the Conference is hosted in an interactive online venue. This year, there’s the exciting optional addition of follow-on in-person networking events in Leeds and at J.P. Morgan in Edinburgh and London.
“Great conference, confidence-boosting and uber-practical … would highly recommend it!” 2022 Attendee
“This morning I felt ‘unemployable’ – I now feel so encouraged.” 2022 Attendee
- Get advice and information from a wide range of Return-to-Work Expert Workshops: find your career compass, boost your professional confidence, refine your professional intro, take the fear out of networking, sharpen your return-to-work CV and enhance your LinkedIn profile
- Connect with other like-minded women returners through 1-2-1 video conversations and in sector-based small group video chat rooms
- Be encouraged by the stories of a Returner Panel of women who have successfully returned to work in a variety of different fields, hosted by Jane Garvey, broadcaster and journalist
- Learn more about return to work opportunities and organisations via Employers Live sessions in their Booths with leading Returner Employers including FDM Group, J.P. Morgan, Lloyds Banking Group, Moody’s and Workday
- Meet in small-group video chat rooms for informal conversations and Q&A with these employers
- Learn about how the returner landscape has evolved from Julianne Miles, our CEO, and Hazel Little, our Deputy CEO
- Understand more about what returner employers are looking for from an Employer Panel, hosted by Upasna Bhadhal
- Ask your questions live to our Women Returners coaches