Accelerate your return to work with the Back to Your Future Annual Conference 2023

Are you a professional woman wanting to kick-start or accelerate your return to work after a long career break?

Our inspiring Back to Your Future Annual Conference, designed to connect you into our supportive returner community, will give you the advice, tools and connections you need to get you back to a rewarding role.

The Women Returners’ annual flagship Conference provides professional women who have taken career breaks of 1-15+ years, for caring or other reasons, with the confidence, inspiration, practical tools and employer and peer connections they need to get back to a satisfying and fulfilling role. To make it accessible, the Conference is hosted in an interactive online venue. This year, there’s the exciting optional addition of follow-on in-person networking events in Leeds and at J.P. Morgan in Edinburgh and London.

“Great conference, confidence-boosting and uber-practical … would highly recommend it!” 2022 Attendee

“This morning I felt ‘unemployable’ – I now feel so encouraged.” 2022 Attendee