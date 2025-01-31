Activism & Social Change 2025 | Celebrating LGBT+ History Month

Every February, the UK comes together to celebrate LGBT+ History Month – a time to honour the history, achievements, and contributions of the LGBT+ community.

First established in 2005 by Schools OUT UK, this annual observance shines a light on the progress made toward equality and highlights the ongoing work required to create a truly inclusive society.

This year’s theme: Activism and Social Change – #SocialActivism

The 2025 theme, Activism and Social Change – #SocialActivism, pays tribute to the activists who have led transformative movements for LGBT+ rights. From historic protests and legal battles to grassroots campaigns and online advocacy, the theme underscores the power of collective action in driving social progress. It also invites reflection on how activism continues to shape the future of equality and justice for the LGBT+ community worldwide.

Why LGBT+ History Month matters

This month is an opportunity to:

Celebrate the progress made by activists and allies throughout history.

by activists and allies throughout history. Educate about the ongoing challenges faced by the LGBT+ community.

about the ongoing challenges faced by the LGBT+ community. Empower individuals to continue advocating for equality and inclusion.

individuals to continue advocating for equality and inclusion. Inspire action by showcasing how activism, at all levels, can lead to meaningful change.

A legacy of activism

LGBT+ History Month was inspired by the need to highlight the contributions of the LGBT+ community, often overlooked or erased from mainstream narratives. Co-founded by Professor Emeritus Sue Sanders and Paul Patrick of Schools OUT UK, the month has grown into a nationwide movement promoting awareness, acceptance and pride.

Over the years, activists have fought tirelessly for fundamental rights such as decriminalisation, marriage equality and anti-discrimination protections. This year’s theme celebrates their courage while encouraging everyone to consider how they can contribute to ongoing social change.

What’s happening in 2025?

01/02/2025 – Free LGBTQ+ history tour of Central London

Saturday, Outside The Clermont Hotel, Charing Cross, Strand, London WC2N 5HX

05/02/2025 – LGBT+ History Month Culture Diversity and Inclusion Day – London

28/02/2025 – LGBT+ History Month Event Close and Thanks – London The MPS LGBT+ Network are raising awareness for everything LGBT+ History for the month of February.

Books to explore activism and social change

Stonewall: The Definitive Story of the LGBTQ Rights Uprising That Changed America by Martin Duberman.

On June 28, 1969, the Stonewall Inn, a gay bar in New York’s Greenwich Village, was raided by police. But instead of responding with the routine compliance the NYPD expected, patrons and a growing crowd decided to fight back. The five days of rioting that ensued changed forever the face of gay and lesbian life. In Stonewall, renowned historian and activist Martin Duberman tells the full story of this pivotal moment in history. With riveting narrative skill, he recreates those revolutionary, sweltering nights in vivid detail through the lives of six people who were drawn into the struggle for LGBTQ rights. Their stories combine into an unforgettable portrait of the repression that led up to the riots, which culminates when they triumphantly participate in the first Gay Rights March of 1970, the roots of today’s Pride Marches. Fifty years after the riots, Stonewall remains a rare work that evokes with a human touch an event in history that still profoundly affects life today.

Order your copy here

HISTORY OF THE LGBT MOVEMENT: All the obstacles and struggles of the lgbt movement for the recognition of the fundamental rights of homosexuality

An enthralling journey through centuries of struggle, conquest, and resilience. This book explores the history of the LGBT movement and the battle for gay rights, from its ancient roots to the challenges of the present. Through careful historical and social analysis, the book tells how the LGBT community has challenged discrimination, transforming marginalization into a path of emancipation. It begins with the acceptance and tolerance of same-sex love in ancient times, through medieval persecution and the moral rigor of the modern age. It then traces the birth of the first defence organizations, such as those led by pioneers such as Karl Heinrich Ulrichs and Magnus Hirschfeld, up to the Stonewall riots, a symbol of a new activism that inspired the first Gay Pride marches. The 1970s and 1980s, with the battles for decriminalization and the HIV/AIDS crisis, are narrated together with the crucial role of the transgender movement in the 1990s, up to the historic achievements of the 21st century, such as equal marriage and anti-discrimination laws. A look is also turned to the challenges still open, such as the growing wave of anti-LGBT rhetoric in some nations and the global recognition of non-binary gender identities. Enriched with testimonies, data and insights, this book is more than a chronicle: it is a tribute to those who had the courage to fight for a more just and inclusive world, offering inspiration for future generations. Ideal for: Readers interested in social history, gender studies and understanding the dynamics of one of the greatest battles for human rights of our time. A work that combines historical rigor and narrative sensitivity, suitable for anyone who wants to delve into the meaning and evolution of the LGBT movement throughout history.

Order your copy here

The Book of Awesome Queer Heroes: How the LGBTQ+ Community Changed the World for the Better (LGBT Book of History, Queer Historic Icons)

Historic Icons in the LGBTQ+ Community

Discover how gay, lesbian, bisexual, and trans people have changed the world into the one we know and love in this riveting history book.

#1 New Release in Teen & Young Adult LGBTQ+ Issues

Pride across the ages. The LGBTQ+ community has made countless positive impacts throughout history as scientists, world leaders, athletes, and entrepreneurs, and each one of them deserves to be celebrated in The Book of Awesome Queer Heroes. Going into the history and achievements of famous queer icons, this LGBTQ+ book is a love letter to those who have brought love, positivity, and advancement into our society. Let author and activist Eric Rosswood and Kathleen Archambeau guide your discovery of amazing facts about each historical figure and how their lives have shaped ours in more ways than one.

How they are still inspiring us today. The Book of Awesome Queer Heroes doesn’t just cover what so many LGBTQ+ people have accomplished; it also shares how we can achieve our dreams by learning from their persistence. Learn about activists such as Marsha P. Johnson, X González, Sylvia Rivera and many more in their fight for progressive change against discrimination.

Order your copy here

How to get involved

Attend events : Many organisations, museums and schools will host workshops, panel discussions, and exhibitions throughout February.

: Many organisations, museums and schools will host workshops, panel discussions, and exhibitions throughout February. Educate yourself : Explore the history of LGBT+ activism and learn about key figures and movements.

: Explore the history of LGBT+ activism and learn about key figures and movements. Advocate : Use your voice and platforms to raise awareness and promote inclusion.

: Use your voice and platforms to raise awareness and promote inclusion. Support local organisations: Volunteer or donate to groups championing LGBT+ rights.

Looking forward

LGBT+ History Month 2025 is a powerful reminder that activism can create lasting change. By honouring those who fought for equality and reflecting on the work still to be done, we can continue building a world that values diversity and inclusion.

Join us at WeAreTheCity in celebrating LGBT+ History Month and this year’s theme of Activism and Social Change, #SocialActivism. Together, we can keep moving forward, creating a future where everyone is free to live authentically and without fear.