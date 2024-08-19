Let’s talk periods

Periods are a natural part of life for many people, yet they are often shrouded in silence and stigma.

This silence can lead to confusion, shame and a lack of understanding. But it doesn’t have to be this way. Talking openly about periods can break down barriers, increase awareness and foster a supportive environment for everyone. Whether you’re a parent, teacher, friend or partner, knowing how to discuss periods openly and sensitively is crucial. We will guide you through the process, offering practical tips to help make the conversation easier and more comfortable.

Why is it important to talk about periods?

Periods are a fact of life for millions of people worldwide. Despite this, they remain a taboo subject in many cultures. This lack of open discussion can lead to misinformation and unnecessary embarrassment. Talking about periods helps normalise them, reducing the stigma that often surrounds menstruation. It also empowers those who menstruate, giving them the knowledge and confidence they need to manage their periods effectively. Additionally, open conversations about periods can help others, such as partners, family members and friends, better understand and support those who menstruate.

How to start the conversation

Starting a conversation about periods can feel awkward, especially if it’s not something you’re used to discussing. Here’s how you can make it easier:

Choose the right time and place

Find a private, comfortable setting where everyone feels relaxed.

Avoid starting the conversation when either party is stressed or distracted.

Use simple, clear language

Avoid “That time of the month.” Be direct and use the correct terms, like “period” and “menstruation.”

Speak straightforwardly, especially if you’re talking to someone younger or less familiar with the subject.

Acknowledge any discomfort

It’s okay to admit if you feel a bit uncomfortable. This honesty can help put others at ease.

Encourage the other person to share their feelings or questions without fear of judgment.

Focus on facts

Share accurate information about what happens during a period, why it occurs and how it varies from person to person.

Address common misconceptions, such as the idea that periods are something to hide or be ashamed of.

Invite questions

Encourage an open dialogue by asking if the other person has any questions or concerns.

Answer questions as honestly and clearly as possible, and don’t be afraid to admit if you don’t know something.

Dealing with common reactions

It’s important to recognise that not everyone will be comfortable talking about periods at first. Some people might react with embarrassment, laughter, or even discomfort. Here’s how to handle these reactions:

Embarrassment: Reassure the person that there’s no need to feel embarrassed. Remind them that periods are a normal part of life.

Reassure the person that there’s no need to feel embarrassed. Remind them that periods are a normal part of life. Laughter: Sometimes, people laugh when they’re nervous. Try not to take it personally and gently steer the conversation back on track.

Sometimes, people laugh when they’re nervous. Try not to take it personally and gently steer the conversation back on track. Discomfort: If the person seems uncomfortable, give them space to process the information. Offer to revisit the topic later if they prefer.

Tips for specific situations

Different situations call for different approaches. Here’s how to talk about periods in a few common scenarios:

With children : Start the conversation early, using age-appropriate language. Explain that periods are a natural part of growing up and that there’s nothing to be scared of.

: Start the conversation early, using age-appropriate language. Explain that periods are a natural part of growing up and that there’s nothing to be scared of. With partners : Be open about how periods affect you and what kind of support you might need. Encourage your partner to ask questions if they’re unsure about anything.

: Be open about how periods affect you and what kind of support you might need. Encourage your partner to ask questions if they’re unsure about anything. In the workplace: Advocate for a period-friendly environment by supporting policies that address menstruation-related needs, like flexible scheduling or access to period products.

Creating a supportive environment

Talking about periods openly is just the first step. It’s also important to create an environment where people feel supported in managing their menstrual health. Here are some ideas:

Provide access to period products : Whether at home, school, or work, make sure that sanitary products are readily available.

: Whether at home, school, or work, make sure that sanitary products are readily available. Promote education : Encourage comprehensive education about menstruation, not just for those who menstruate but for everyone.

: Encourage comprehensive education about menstruation, not just for those who menstruate but for everyone. Challenge stigma: Speak out against period-related jokes or stereotypes. Advocate for positive, informed discussions about menstruation.

Takeaway

Talking openly about periods is crucial for breaking down the stigma and creating a more understanding and supportive environment. Start by normalising the conversation, using clear and factual language and being open to questions. Not everyone will be comfortable with the topic right away and that’s okay. By approaching the conversation with patience and empathy, you can help foster a culture where periods are seen as a normal and manageable part of life. Whether you’re discussing periods with a child, a partner or a colleague, your openness can make a big difference in how they view and manage menstruation. So, let’s start talking because periods aren’t something to hide, they’re something to understand and support.