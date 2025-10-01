ADHD Awareness Month 2025 | The many faces of ADHD

ADHD Awareness Month takes place each October. It is a time when communities around the world come together to share reliable information, lift up voices of people living with ADHD and reduce stigma.

The goal is simple: to help more people understand what ADHD is, how it shows up differently for everyone and how to support those with it.

In 2025 the theme is “The Many Faces of ADHD”. This recognises that ADHD does not look the same in every person. Some traits overlap, but each person’s experience is unique.

Why it matters

ADHD is often misunderstood. Some people think it’s only about being hyperactive or forgetting things but there is much more to it. Raising awareness helps break down stereotypes so that people with ADHD can feel seen and supported. It also encourages access to proper diagnosis, support and accommodations in schools, workplaces and everyday life.

When people share stories, art, memes, podcasts or research, they help others see the real challenges and strengths of living with ADHD. The more varied the voices, the more others can relate or learn.

How people can take part

You don’t need to be an expert to join in. Some ways to get involved include sharing your story, art or meme related to your experience with ADHD, entering the video contest, posting informative content on social media, attending or hosting local events or meetups and using your voice to advocate for better supports and understanding. Even small actions count. A conversation with a friend, sharing a helpful article or listening with empathy can make a difference.

Understanding the many faces of ADHD

ADHD shows up differently in each person, it’s helpful to talk about its many faces. Some people are more impulsive, others more inattentive. Some might have challenges with time management, while others struggle more with emotional regulation or hyperfocus. ADHD can co-occur with other conditions such as anxiety, autism, depression or learning difficulties.

It isn’t correct to assume ADHD looks a certain way. Just because someone is quiet or academically good, it doesn’t mean they don’t have ADHD. If someone is loud or restless, it doesn’t mean they have ADHD. Seeing these varied faces helps reduce stereotypes and opens understanding.

What’s at stake

When ADHD is misunderstood or ignored, people can face misdiagnosis, lack of support, low self esteem, burnout or difficulty in school or work. When people are believed, validated and given access to help, outcomes tend to be better. Awareness leads to acceptance, and acceptance leads to better access to supports and less shame.

Takeaway

October 2025 is a chance to learn, listen, share and connect. Whether you know someone with ADHD or suspect you might have it, this month helps shed light on what’s often hidden. If you feel comfortable, tell your story. Encourage others to ask questions without judgement. Join events or support organisations doing work on ADHD.

Further support:

Mind | ADHD UK | ADHDadultUK | NHS | ADHD Centre