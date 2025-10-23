Black History Month | How to be an ally beyond October

Black History Month is a powerful reminder to celebrate black culture, honour achievements and reflect on the progress still to be made. Yet for many, the momentum slows once October passes. True allyship means carrying that awareness into every month of the year, not just when the spotlight is on.

Being an ally is about action, not performance. It means learning from black voices, reading widely, listening deeply and challenging your own assumptions. It’s also about noticing the everyday spaces where inequality still exists and finding ways to help change them. Start by following more diverse creators, supporting businesses and educating yourself on issues that affect black communities in the UK.

At work, allyship is about inclusion in practice. Pay attention to who gets heard in meetings, whose ideas are recognised and who might be overlooked. Speak up when something doesn’t feel right and push for fair opportunities in recruitment, mentoring and leadership. Real progress depends on people willing to act, not just agree.

Beyond the workplace, allyship can grow through community involvement. Attend local events, visit exhibitions that explore black british history and encourage schools to include more diverse stories in their lessons. Use your platform, whatever its size, to amplify voices that deserve to be heard.

No one gets allyship right all the time and that’s okay. What matters is showing up consistently, being open to feedback and continuing to learn.

Takeaway

Black History Month might end, but allyship shouldn’t. Keep listening and keep taking action where it matters.