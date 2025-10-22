Celebrating Women in Tech Week 2025 | Breaking Barriers, Building Futures

Powered by Barclays UK

Across five days of learning, connection and celebration, women from every corner of the UK came together to spark progress and share power. With more than 80 free events, 50 partner organisations and thousands of attendees, Women in Tech Week 2025 became the biggest celebration of women in technology ever held in the UK.

The week was about more than events. It was a shared commitment: from grassroots communities to global corporations to challenge bias, drive visibility and create an industry where women are represented, respected and leading.

The Lovelace Report: Turning Insight into Action

At the heart of this year’s programme stood The Lovelace Report, produced in partnership with Oliver Wyman and raised in Parliament during the week. The findings were clear: the UK tech industry loses between £2 billion and £3.5 billion each year through a broken career framework that drives women out of the sector.

“Women in Tech Week is more than a celebration; it’s a call to action. Every woman breaking barriers in this industry is helping to shape a fairer, more innovative future for the UK. I’m proud that this government is standing firmly behind initiatives like Women in Tech Week, because if we’re serious about becoming a global tech superpower, we must make sure women are at the heart of that journey.”— Samantha Niblett MP

Lord Clement-Jones CBE reinforced that message: “The government has set ambitious goals for the UK to be a global tech leader by 2030, and initiatives like Women in Tech Week are crucial to ensuring that women — and under-represented groups more broadly — are fully represented in that journey.”

Day 1 | Breaking Barriers

Monday launched Women in Tech Week 2025 with the theme Breaking Barriers, uniting voices across the UK to challenge the structures and systems that continue to hold women back in technology. More than a dozen events took place nationwide, exploring confidence, leadership, equity and representation, from Manchester to London to Cornwall.

At Accenture, early-career professionals shared their journeys into tech, discussing confidence, growth and the power of finding their voice. On the Cornish coast, TECwomen’s Sea Sessions gathered women and allies for open conversations on inclusion and community, setting a powerful tone of connection to start the week. The day closed with Barclays’ national launch hosted by Dr Vanessa Vallely OBE, celebrating collaboration, visibility and collective action to drive lasting change.

Day 2 | Skills for the Future (Ada Lovelace Day)

Tuesday focused on Skills for the Future, spotlighting the tools, technologies and training women need to thrive in an evolving digital world. More than 25 events explored the skills defining tomorrow’s workforce, from AI and cloud to leadership, data and cybersecurity.

Highlights included Accelerating Women’s Careers in Tech with Forvis Mazars, and How to Harness Your Profile for Career Success with Nomura. During the livestream Remembering Dame Stephanie Shirley CH, Lynn Hart shared her powerful reflections on working alongside one of the UK’s most pioneering technologists, inspiring conversations about legacy, mentorship and purpose.

Together, these sessions celebrated Ada Lovelace’s trailblazing influence and the women continuing to drive innovation forward.

Day 3 | Pivot into Tech

Wednesday spotlighted women transitioning into tech at pace and scale under the theme Pivot into Tech. Across the UK, sessions focused on confidence, transferable skills and real pathways into digital roles, from London to Manchester and Leeds. Conversations covered returner journeys, upskilling, and the networks that help women make the leap.

At lunchtime, Bank of America hosted a powerful session exploring leadership pipelines, allyship and practical steps to build confidence for career pivots. An audience with Jacky Wright shared lessons on inclusive leadership and the future of innovation, while NatWest brought The Lovelace Report to the fore, examining accountability, retention and how organisations can open doors at every level.

Day 4 | Power of Visibility & Women’s Stories

Thursday placed Power of Visibility at the centre of the week, celebrating storytelling, representation and the impact of women being seen and heard. Across the UK, more than 20 events explored how visibility drives inclusion, influence and change, from local panels to livestreams reaching thousands.

In Parliament, leaders, policymakers and advocates gathered to discuss representation and retention, while Barclays Global WiT’s livestream connected audiences worldwide to share lessons on mentorship, allyship and confidence. Accenture hosted powerful discussions on leadership and inclusion, and KPMG explored how visibility can accelerate progression across industries.

Women’s Stories Day was a global celebration of voice and visibility. Hundreds of women shared their stories across social media, reflecting on growth, resilience and belonging; a fitting tribute to the power of representation and the stories that continue to inspire change.

Day 5 | Inclusive Tech & Allyship

Friday closed Women in Tech Week 2025 with a powerful call for collaboration, ethics and inclusive design. Sessions across the nation explored allyship in action, accessible technology and the principles shaping a fairer digital future.

At LSEG, hosted in partnership with Digilearning and LSEG WINTech, the building was transformed into a celebration of opportunity and innovation. Barclays, Accenture and Male Allies UK examined how allyship can dismantle barriers and accelerate progress across every level of the industry, to name a few of the many powerful events that closed the week.

It was a fitting finale to a week of purpose and momentum, uniting voices, organisations and communities around a shared goal.

Sponsors & Partners

Headline Sponsor: Barclays UK

Sponsors:

Accenture, Bank of America, CDS, Colt, DWP Digital, Durham University, Forvis Mazars, Fortinet, KPMG, Lloyds Banking Group, Mercer, NatWest Group, Nomura, Oliver Wyman, TechUP Women, Together Money, Telegraph, Vodafone Business, Women Pivoting in Tech, Zoom, and The City of London Corporation.

Supported By (Partners & Networks):

50:50 Parliament, Apps for Good, Bletchley AI User Group, Axiologik, C&C Search, Cajigo, Career Returners, Carroll Consulting, CityCV, Code First Girls, Digilearning, Elevate: HALZAK, Full Fathom Five, Fireflying, General Assembly, Girlguiding, Global Tech Advocates Black Women in Tech, HALO, Howard Kennedy, Isaac Computer Science, Kelly Keating Consulting, Keys to Impact, Labour: Women in Tech, lnd.Tech, LSEG, Makers, National Centre for Computing Education, Next Tech Girls, NWCSC, Nottingham College, Outsource, Pillow, Potentia, PRI, SiSTEM, She Bytes Back, Stemazing, Stemettes, Supermums, The InnerVerses,Transform21 Consulting, Tara Rule, TecGirls, TecWomen, Tech Leaders Connect, Tech London Advocates, Tech She Can, Tech Talks, The Chaincademy, The Coaching Catalysts, Valued at Work, We Job Box, WiNTech, Women in Data, Women in Tech Dorset, Women in Tech North, and Women in Telecoms.

Their support turned ideas into impact and amplified every story across the UK and beyond.

Looking Ahead After a Week of Impact and Momentum

Women in Tech Week 2025 was more than a celebration: it was proof of what happens when community, collaboration and purpose come together. From grassroots networks to global sponsors, from classrooms to corporate boardrooms, this week showed that progress is powered by people who act.

A heartfelt thank you to every sponsor, partner, speaker and volunteer who helped bring this week to life. Your energy and commitment created a movement that reached every corner of the UK and beyond.

Across social media, hundreds of women continue to share their stories of courage, growth and visibility. It’s not too late to join them! Share your own journey, tag #WomenInTechWeek, and be part of a global conversation inspiring the next generation of leaders.

As we close this year’s celebrations, we move forward with momentum and intent: to build a more inclusive, ethical and representative technology industry for all.

Explore highlights, stories and recordings at women-in-tech-week