Black History Month | Reclaiming Narratives

Black History Month is here. Every October, we celebrate the history, culture and achievements of Black people in the UK and worldwide.

This year, the focus is on Reclaiming Narratives. It’s a theme that puts the spotlight on the stories that have been overlooked or erased. And this year, it’s time to reclaim them, especially those of Black women. From pioneers in politics and science to trailblazers in the arts, Black women have been shaping history. Their stories are inspiring, powerful and long overdue for the recognition they deserve.

This month is the perfect opportunity to learn, reflect and engage with these stories. You might be looking for ways to celebrate, educate or simply show support. From books to films to community events, there are many ways to get involved. We’ve gathered a range of resources to help you explore and enjoy Black History Month. It’s a chance to hear these voices. To listen to stories that deserve to be told.

A spotlight on women’s stories

The history of Black women is filled with rich, complex narratives. Many have faced countless obstacles yet have achieved incredible things. Their stories often go unnoticed. This year, make it a point to explore these narratives. Let’s celebrate the women who fought for change and broke barriers. Women like Mary Seacole, who paved the way in nursing. Olive Morris, was an activist who tirelessly fought for women’s and civil rights in the UK. The stories of women who, despite challenges, made their mark on the world.

Recommended books to dive into

Reading is one of the best ways to immerse yourself in Black history. Here are some books, focusing on the experiences and achievements of Black women:

Girl, Woman, Other by Bernardine Evaristo

This Booker Prize-winning novel follows the lives of 12 characters, most of whom are Black British women. It explores themes of identity, race, gender and history. A perfect read for reclaiming and celebrating diverse narratives.

From Newcastle to Cornwall, from the birth of the twentieth century to the teens of the twenty-first, Girl, Woman, Other follows a cast of twelve characters on their personal journeys through this country and the last hundred years. They’re each looking for something – a shared past, an unexpected future, a place to call home, somewhere to fit in, a lover, a missed mother, a lost father, even just a touch of hope…

Brit(ish): On Race, Identity and Belonging by Afua Hirsch

This powerful book delves into the complexities of identity in Britain. It challenges ideas about what it means to be Black and British. A thought-provoking read that touches on themes of heritage and belonging.

From Afua Hirsch – co-presenter of Samuel L. Jackson’s major BBC TV series Enslaved – the Sunday Times bestseller that reveals the uncomfortable truth about race and identity in Britain today.

You’re British. Your parents are British. Your partner, your children and most of your friends are British. So why do people keep asking where you’re from?

We are a nation in denial about our imperial past and the racism that plagues our present. Brit(ish) is Afua Hirsch’s personal and provocative exploration of how this came to be – and an urgent call for change.

‘The book for our divided and dangerous times’

David Olusoga

Queenie by Candice Carty-Williams

A modern classic, “Queenie” follows the life of a young Black woman in London. It’s a raw and relatable story that highlights the challenges faced by Black women in contemporary society.

Queenie Jenkins can’t cut a break. Well, apart from the one from her long term boyfriend, Tom. That’s definitely just a break though. Definitely not a break up. Then there’s her boss who doesn’t seem to see her and her Caribbean family who don’t seem to listen (if it’s not Jesus or water rates, they’re not interested). She’s trying to fit in two worlds that don’t really understand her. It’s no wonder she’s struggling.

She was named to be queen of everything. So why is she finding it so hard to rule her own life?

Black and British: A Forgotten History by David Olusoga

A compelling look at the history of Black people in Britain. Though not exclusively about women, it includes stories of Black women who have played significant roles in shaping British history.

When did Africans first come to Britain? Who are the well-dressed black children in Georgian paintings?

Why did the American Civil War disrupt the Industrial Revolution?

These and many other questions are answered in this essential introduction to 1800 years of Black British history: from the Roman Africans who guarded Hadrian’s Wall right up to the present day.

This children’s version of the bestseller Black and British: A Forgotten History is illustrated with maps, photos and portraits.

Macmillan Children’s Books will donate 50p from every copy sold to The Black Curriculum.

Slay In Your Lane: The Black Girl Bible by Yomi Adegoke and Elizabeth Uviebinené

This inspirational book provides advice and insights for Black women navigating life. It covers topics from careers to relationships, offering a fresh perspective on what it means to be a Black woman in the UK today.

Slay In Your Lane is a brilliant book about what it is like to be a woman, black and a Londoner in 2018. Everyone should read it’ Sadiq Khan

‘Black women today are well past making waves – we’re currently creating something of a tsunami. Women who look like us, grew up in similar places to us, talk like us, are shaping almost every sector of society.’

From education to work to dating, this inspirational, honest and provocative book recognises and celebrates the strides black women have already made, while providing practical advice for those who want to do the same and forge a better, visible future.

Illustrated with stories from best friends Elizabeth Uviebinené and Yomi Adegoke’s own lives, and using interviews with dozens of the most successful black women in Britain – including BAFTA Award-winning director Amma Asante, British Vogue publisher Vanessa Kingori and Olympic gold medallist Denise Lewis – Slay In Your Lane is essential reading for a generation of black women inspired to find success in every area of their lives.

Yomi Adegoke’s book ‘The List’ was a Sunday Times bestseller w/c 2023-07-24.

Films and series to watch

Streaming platforms like Netflix and Amazon Prime have a range of films and series celebrating Black stories. Here are a few featuring the narratives of Black women:

Self Made: Inspired by the Life of Madam C.J. Walker (Netflix)

A mini-series that tells the story of Madam C.J. Walker, the first female self-made millionaire in America. Her journey is inspiring, showcasing the strength and determination of Black women in the face of adversity.

The 40-Year-Old Version (Netflix)

This semi-autobiographical comedy-drama follows a struggling playwright in New York City. It’s a witty and moving portrayal of a woman’s journey to reclaim her narrative and find her voice

Becoming (Netflix)

This documentary takes you on a journey with former First Lady Michelle Obama. It’s a deeply personal look at her life, work, and the stories that have shaped her.

Events across the UK

This month, cities across the UK will host events celebrating Black history, culture, and achievements. Here are a few that are worth checking out:

Black history month: celebrating innovators – The RSA (Royal Society of Arts, Manufactures and Commerce), London | 14 October The RSA and the Africa Centre are teaming up to spotlight innovators driving social change through their cultural contributions. At the RSA in Black History Month, we’ll explore how these emerging leaders are influencing global conversations and challenging traditional narratives, paving the way for a more inclusive and dynamic cultural landscape.

UK Black Business Show – London Excel | 19 October

Through exhibits, deep-dive workshops, interactive panels, and seminars, delivered by industry pioneers, this event will enable personal, professional and corporate development.

To celebrate UK Black History Month, The UK Black Business Show will be taking place in October. The show will highlight the achievements and contributions Black businesses have made to the economy. Attendees will gain cutting-edge insight and advice in entrepreneurship, leadership, soft skills and cultural development from some of the UK’s leading Black business owners. The UK Black Business Show is a part of UK Black Business Week.

London – Black History Month at the British Library

Explore exhibitions, workshops, and discussions highlighting Black history and culture. The British Library offers a blend of in-person and online events. More information here.

Manchester – Black History Month Film Screenings

HOME Manchester is hosting a series of films by Black filmmakers. The screenings include discussions on the impact and importance of Black cinema. Details are available here.

Birmingham – Black History Month at the Birmingham Museum and Art Gallery

A series of exhibitions and talks focusing on the Black diaspora. They spotlight Black women artists and their contribution to art and culture. Learn more here.

Glasgow – Women of Colour in Science

A panel discussion featuring women in STEM fields. Hear firsthand experiences of breaking barriers in science and technology. Find out more here.

Virtual – Black Ballad: Reclaiming Narratives Webinar Series

This online series hosts conversations with Black women from various fields. It covers topics from media to mental health. Sign up here.

Takeaway

Black History Month is just the beginning. Reclaiming narratives shouldn’t stop when October ends. Dive into books, watch films and attend events. Listen to the stories of Black women, both past and present. Share these narratives with others. They are essential parts of our shared history and culture.

By embracing and celebrating these stories, we take steps toward a more inclusive future. One where every story is heard. Every voice is valued. This October, let’s reclaim these narratives and honour the strength, creativity and achievements of Black women.

Here at WeAreTheCity, we believe in equity for all and are committed to increasing representation by sharing a variety of voices and opinions. In today’s world, creating space for diverse narratives has never been more important. We will continue to support initiatives and highlight the achievements of those who have been underrepresented. This Black History Month, we remain dedicated to amplifying the stories and experiences of Black women, ensuring they are celebrated and recognised in all spheres.