One in five employers expects an increased demand for menopause support

Towergate launches Menopause+

One in five employers (20%) expects an increased demand for female gender-specific support, such as for menopause, according to research from Towergate Employee Benefits. With World Menopause Day on Friday 18 October, Towergate Employee Benefits is encouraging employers to see how they can meet this demand, and provide menopause support for employees.

Extent of the impact

It is estimated that 6 million employed people in the UK are experiencing menopause, with symptoms impacting both physical and mental health, ranging from anxiety to difficulty sleeping.

Debra Clark, head of wellbeing at Towergate Employee Benefits, says:

“The people affected by menopause are often at the pinnacle of their career. They have a wealth of experience and knowledge and are just too valuable to the working world to lose because of the lack of workplace support, so it is vital that businesses provide support for this valuable demographic.”

Education

A good starting point for menopause support is education. Making employees aware of the symptoms and issues associated with menopause can help both those going through it themselves, and their colleagues, to be more understanding of the situation and the potential requirements of the individual. Including younger colleagues and those who won’t directly go through menopause in the communications can help them to be more supportive of their colleagues.

Being pro-active

There is an increasing amount of support available for menopause, and the options are expanding all the time. There are a growing number of specialists now providing support specifically for menopause, and this area of employee benefits is becoming more common through mainstream health insurers, as well as directly from advisers.

Debra Clark continues:

“As a co-chair of the Ardonagh Advisory Menopause Support Colleague Community within our company, our main purpose is to support people going through the menopause or anyone needing help or questions to better support colleagues, so I see first-hand the importance of raising awareness of this important issue and providing appropriate support. I’d encourage employers to find out more about the latest developments in menopause support, and to take advice on which options are most appropriate for their organisation.”

Business-boosting

Providing menopause support can boost productivity in the workplace, decrease absenteeism and help businesses retain crucial talent and experience. With the Equality and Human Rights Commission also encouraging support for menopause in the workplace, the subject is gaining prominence so it’s a good idea for organisations to be on the front foot.

Tangible support

To help employers support their employees Towergate Employee Benefits has today launched Menopause+, which offers training, awareness and coaching. The aim is to create an educated and supportive workplace that will benefit individual employees and the business as a whole.

Menopause+ offers awareness webinars, as well as one-to-one and group coaching sessions with an accredited menopause coach and virtual and in-person training for line managers. Digital support can be provided on wider reproductive health, including menstruation, menopause and fertility, including video consultations with an in-house clinical team, treatment plans and educational employee resources.

Specialist help is also provided for employers, including support with writing and reviewing policy, and how to roll this out across the organisation, offered through Towergate Employee Benefits sister company, Stallard Kane, which specialises in employment law.

Towergate Employee Benefits has also created menopause guides for employers and for employees which are available on the website.

