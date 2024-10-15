Reflecting on Women in Tech Week 2024 | Boosting the Digital Skills Gap in the UK with Over 70 Free Events

Women in Tech Week 2024 has concluded, and what a week it has been!

With over 70 free virtual and in-person events across the UK, the week brought together women, men, and allies from all corners of the tech industry. From insightful panels and hands-on workshops to thought-provoking discussions on the future of tech, this year’s event has cemented its place as a landmark moment for gender equity in the industry.

Throughout the week, our flagship events—from LinkedIn Live sessions with influential leaders to immersive virtual workshops and dynamic in-person gatherings—helped unite the community. These moments allowed attendees to come together, share their triumphs, and envision a future where inclusivity thrives in every corner of the tech industry:

Day One kicked off with the theme of Breaking Barriers, featuring a dynamic series of events designed to empower women in tech. Highlights included Dr. Vanessa Vallely OBE’s inspiring keynote, which set the tone for the week, and the TECwomen Sea Sessions in Cornwall, a relaxed networking event by the coast. An impactful LinkedIn Live session tackled the urgent defunding crisis in diversity and inclusion, while discussions on disability and social mobility illuminated the need for inclusive practices. The day also celebrated the achievements of black women in tech, culminating in a session providing actionable insights on navigating career paths in the industry. In-person events across Manchester and London further enriched the day’s conversations on overcoming barriers and fostering connections.

Day Two focused on Gaining Skills, celebrating Ada Lovelace Day with impactful events designed to empower women throughout their tech journeys. Highlights included the hybrid session ‘Tech Trek: Navigating Your Path to a Career in Technology,’ where attendees gained practical insights for transitioning into tech. The virtual workshop ‘Digital Marketing, Utilising Gen AI’ from General Assembly equipped participants with tools to leverage Generative AI in their marketing strategies. Dr. Vanessa Vallely OBE and Tricia Nelson from EY emphasised the importance of future-focused skills in their LinkedIn Live discussion. Meanwhile, the ‘Empowering Tomorrow’s Purposeful Tech Innovators’ session showcased young innovators creating social-action apps. Participants also engaged in workshops on vision boards, cloud skills, AI representation, and blockchain technology.

Day Three centred on the theme Pivot into Tech, focusing on diverse pathways into technology for those returning or transitioning from non-technical backgrounds. Highlights included a discussion between Kate Whyles and Susan Stack on shaping engineering education and digital literacy. The virtual session from Career Returners offered practical advice for women re-entering tech after career breaks. Participants explored Digital Twins in a ‘Lunch and Learn’ event and engaged in meaningful conversations about mental wellness during a ‘Walk & Talk for World Mental Health Day’. A panel hosted by Dr. Vanessa Vallely OBE featured inspiring stories of returning to tech, while the SWiT AwardsShortlist Event in Glasgow celebrated women in technology. The day concluded with Tech She Can’s virtual celebration of its third birthday, reflecting on its impact in empowering women.

Day Four amplified Women’s Stories, showcasing the powerful narratives of women in tech as they navigated challenges and triumphs. The day kicked off with the ‘NEXUS LGBTQ+ Breakfast’ in London, hosted by Baringa, featuring insights from Cynthia Fortlage and Kate Nash OBE on the intersection of LGBTQ+ issues and technology. Cognizant hosted an event on intersectional empowerment, emphasising diverse identities within women’s networks. Susie Ramroop encouraged participants in a virtual session to overcome self-imposed barriers through storytelling. In Birmingham, HSBC and Halzak held a panel discussion celebrating women’s resilience, while Oliver Wyman and Opencast led a Newcastle panel on overcoming obstacles. Dr. Vanessa Vallely OBE facilitated a workshop on self-promotion for career success, and Tech She Can engaged children in exploring technology’s role in space. The day concluded with a fireside chat in Glasgow hosted by Barclays and a networking event sponsored by Accenture, inspiring public sector leaders and women in tech.

Finally, Day Five ended the week on the theme of Allyship, emphasising the critical role of collaboration in achieving gender equity in tech. The day began at Zoom’s London HQ with a hybrid event hosted by Male Allies UK, featuring founder Lee Chambers and industry leaders discussing their journeys of allyship. The Coaching Catalysts then led a virtual workshop on building confidence, empowering participants to embrace challenges with renewed strength. In a LinkedIn Live session, Dr. Vanessa Vallely OBE facilitated a discussion with Colt Technology Services leaders on the importance of male allies. Professor Sue Black OBE led a virtual panel featuring TechUP alumnae, sharing inspiring career transition stories. The day concluded at Salesforce with an event celebrating women pivoting into tech, followed by Rav Bumbra from Cajigo guiding attendees in creating vision boards to visualise their career goals.

Women in Tech Week 2024 ended on a high note with a livestream with CEO & Founder, Dr Vanessa Vallely OBE, where she celebrated the monumental success of the week. Her reflections on the importance of allyship, storytelling, and skill-building encapsulated the essence of the week: a vibrant, growing community committed to driving change and pushing the boundaries for women in tech.

Women in Tech Week 2024 was supported by over 70+ organisations, including industry-leading companies that hosted impactful events from 7-11 October, most notably:

M&G led discussions around digital transformation and the evolution of fintech.

Oracle hosted a panel on innovation and diversity, exploring how inclusive technologies can foster better societal outcomes.

Accenture delivered an immersive session on the future of work, helping attendees understand how AI and automation will shape tech careers.

DWP Digital discussed the importance of government and tech partnerships to improve services for citizens.

Salesforce and the City of London held an inspiring panel event that explored the role of social responsibility in driving tech innovation, partnering with key leaders to discuss building more equitable tech ecosystems.

Oliver Wyman contributed insights on breaking barriers for women in leadership roles.

Virgin Media O2 presented an exciting vision of digital infrastructure's role in connecting communities.

Colt drew a crowd with their session on 'Technology and Connectivity for a Sustainable Future,' discussing how tech can drive environmental change.

EY led a hands-on workshop on creating impactful allyship initiatives within large organisations.

Morgan Stanley hosted a virtual panel on allyship in financial services, bringing attention to how corporations can play a key role in creating supportive environments for women in tech.

Barclays showcased the importance of leveraging technology to support inclusive cultures in financial services.

Bank of America facilitated conversations that helped promote the importance of inclusive workspaces for tech talent.

Together supported events throughout the week, reinforcing their commitment to fostering gender balance in the tech industry.

CMS hosted sessions that highlighted the significance of diverse perspectives in tech.

PA Consulting contributed insights on innovative strategies for increasing representation in technology roles.

Cognizant highlighted digital innovation strategies aimed at creating equitable opportunities for women in tech.

Women in Tech Week 2024 wasn’t just a series of free events—it was a movement, sparking conversations and collaborations that will undoubtedly shape the future of the tech industry for years to come. With its reach extending across the nation and beyond, the impact of this inaugural event is just the beginning.

As we wrap up, we look ahead to a brighter, more inclusive future in tech. Here’s to the continued growth of Women in Tech Week and the lasting legacy it will leave behind.

Sponsors: M&G, CMS, Virgin Media O2, Oracle, DWP Digital, Together, PA Consulting, Bank of America, Cognizant, Accenture, Oliver Wyman, Colt, EY, Morgan Stanley, Barclays.

Partners: Halzak, 01 Founders, Apps for Good, BCS Women, Block Dojo, Business Disability Forum, Cajigo, Career Returners, CityCV, City of London, Code First Girls, Coding Black Females, DigiLearning, her Digital, Fireflying, General Assembly, get with the PROGRAM, Girls Talk Corporation, Global Tech Advocates: Black Women in Tech, Harvey Nash, HSBC, Innovate Her, Ishango.ai, Labour: Women in Tech, Life as we Climb, Love Tech, Girls into Coding, Ind.Tech, LSEG, Makers, Male Allies UK, Next Tech Girls, Nexus, NWCSC, Northcoders, Nottingham College, Scotland Women in Technology, Stemettes, TECwomen, Tech She Can, Tech Talent Charter, TechUP Women, The Coaching Catalysts, The CV & Interview Advisors, Valued at Work, Women In Data, Women in Tech, Women in Tech North, Women Pivoting to Digital Taskforce, Zoom.