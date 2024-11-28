Breaking the cycle | Tackling violence against women worldwide

Violence against women is a deeply rooted issue that impacts every corner of the world. At its core, it’s about power and control, stripping individuals of their dignity and freedom. Despite decades of progress in recognising and addressing this issue, the numbers remain alarming. The stories of survival and resilience are powerful, but they should not be the norm. Women deserve safety, respect and equality.

Let’s start with the big picture. One in three women worldwide experience physical or sexual violence in her lifetime. For many, this violence comes from someone they know and trust, often a partner. These aren’t just numbers. Their lives are disrupted, dreams are shattered and futures are stolen. It’s a crisis that spans beyond individual suffering. It affects families, communities and societies. Yet, it’s still met with silence, stigma and inaction.

The scale of the issue is staggering. Each day, women face abuse in homes, workplaces and public spaces. It happens behind closed doors and out in the open. Domestic violence, sexual harassment and human trafficking are just some of the forms it takes. In conflict zones, the situation worsens. Sexual violence becomes a weapon of war, used to terrorise and control.

This isn’t just a problem for women. It’s a human problem. Men, too, must be part of the solution. When violence is normalised, it perpetuates a cycle of harm that touches everyone. Boys grow up witnessing abuse and internalising harmful ideas of masculinity. These same patterns repeat unless challenged. By speaking up, men can help dismantle the systems that enable violence.

Global efforts to combat this issue are growing, but progress is uneven. Some countries have robust laws and support systems, but enforcement is inconsistent. In others, cultural and legal barriers prevent victims from coming forward. The lack of access to justice and support leaves countless women trapped in dangerous situations.

Programmes led by organisations like UN Women are working to change this. Education campaigns are raising awareness and empowering communities to stand against violence. Services such as hotlines, shelters and counselling are lifesaving. Training law enforcement and judicial systems is another key step. These measures can protect survivors and hold perpetrators accountable.

But this isn’t just about reacting to violence. Prevention is crucial. Changing attitudes and behaviours is the only way to stop violence before it starts. This means challenging gender norms, teaching consent and fostering respect. Schools, workplaces and media all play a role in shifting the narrative. When communities unite to say “no more,” change becomes possible.

What can we do? It starts with awareness. Recognise the signs of abuse and speak out against it. Support organisations that provide resources for survivors. Engage in conversations about respect and equality. Challenge stereotypes and stand up when you see injustice. Small actions can create ripples of change.

Ending violence against women is not an impossible goal. It’s a challenge, yes, but one that demands collective effort. By breaking the silence and taking action, we can create a safer, fairer world. Women deserve to live free from fear. Together, we can make it happen.

Takeaway

Violence against women isn’t just a women’s issue. It’s a societal one. It’s time to raise our voices, challenge harmful norms and commit to change. Everyone has a role to play in ending the cycle of violence. Let’s work towards a future where safety and respect are rights, not privileges.

Support links and resources

National Domestic Abuse Helpline | Women’s Aid | Refuge | The Survivors’ Trust | Victim Support