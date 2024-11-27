United against gender-based violence | Voices for change

Gender-based violence (GBV) is a silent crisis that impacts millions around the world every day. Despite years of activism, awareness and progress in women’s rights, the battle against GBV continues.

It’s a struggle that affects every community, crossing all social, economic and cultural lines. Yet, many victims still feel alone, afraid to speak out or unable to find support.

At the heart of this issue is a need for connection. When people come together in solidarity, it can change lives. Every time someone speaks out, it sends a powerful message: you are not alone and together we can make a difference. It’s through these voices, collective efforts and shared stories that we begin to break the silence and offer hope.

The rise of global movements, campaigns and organisations dedicated to ending GBV has shown us the strength of unity. Survivors, advocates, allies and communities are now using their voices and platforms to demand change. From grassroots projects to global campaigns, people are working together to amplify messages, support survivors and push for legislation that protects everyone.

Understanding gender-based violence

GBV is rooted in inequality and power dynamics. It encompasses any act that causes physical, psychological or emotional harm due to gender. This includes domestic violence, sexual harassment, human trafficking and harmful cultural practices. The scope is vast and the effects are profound. Survivors often face trauma, financial loss and damaged relationships, with a lasting impact on their physical and mental health.

Efforts to address GBV must tackle the root causes, starting with societal attitudes. Gender stereotypes and harmful beliefs fuel the cycle of violence. Breaking these down takes more than one voice; it requires a collective effort. Through education, community support and laws that protect victims, we can start to dismantle these barriers.

The power of survivors’ voices

Survivors are often the most powerful advocates. When survivors share their stories, they shine a light on issues often hidden. Their voices inspire others to come forward and provide insight into the challenges they face. More importantly, they bring authenticity to the fight against GBV, showing the real impact on real lives.

However, sharing isn’t easy. Survivors often worry about stigma, disbelief or further harm. Support systems, counselling and survivor-focused advocacy are essential to help them feel safe. Campaigns that centre survivor voices create a platform for change, helping others understand the courage it takes to speak out.

Supporting the movement with allies

Allies play a crucial role. Friends, family, colleagues and communities can offer support that empowers survivors. Sometimes, just listening and believing is enough to make a difference. Allies who educate themselves, speak out and stand up contribute to a culture where GBV isn’t tolerated.

But support doesn’t stop at listening. Allies can use their voices to challenge harmful behaviours and push for change. In the workplace, at home and within communities, allies can influence attitudes. By fostering safe spaces and creating an environment of respect, we can all help to prevent GBV before it starts.

Community-led initiatives for change

Communities can drive change from the ground up. Local programmes focused on education, training and resources have an incredible impact. Schools can implement curriculum changes that teach young people about consent and respect. Businesses can support employees through policies and practices that safeguard against harassment.

Grassroots organisations are often best placed to understand and respond to local needs. By supporting these initiatives, we help empower communities to develop long-term solutions. Funding, awareness and involvement from the public bolster these efforts. The result? A culture shift that discourages GBV at every level.

Pushing for policy change

Policy changes are crucial. Without laws that protect and support survivors, the fight against GBV faces significant barriers. Governments have a responsibility to enforce laws that offer real protection and access to justice. Legal systems should make reporting easier and support survivors.

The voices of those affected by GBV must be central in shaping these policies. Survivors, advocates and organisations can share insight that makes laws more effective. Public pressure and campaigning remind lawmakers that this is a priority, urging them to put resources into combatting GBV and protecting those affected.

Takeaway

The journey to end gender-based violence is a shared responsibility. We all have a part to play. Whether through speaking out, supporting a survivor, educating ourselves or pushing for policy changes, each action counts. By standing in solidarity, we amplify each other’s voices and create a culture of safety and respect.

Ending gender-based violence will not happen overnight, but together, our voices are stronger. In unity, we find the power to create a future where everyone can live free from fear.

The 16 Days of Activism Against Gender-Based Violence is a global campaign that runs every year from 25 November (International Day for the Elimination of Violence Against Women) to 10 December (Human Rights Day). This campaign, observed worldwide, is dedicated to raising awareness about gender-based violence and advocating for policies to end violence against women and girls. It serves as a powerful reminder of the ongoing issues around gender-based violence and the need for collective action.

Throughout these 16 days, organisations, advocates and communities across the UK and the world unite in various activities. They host workshops, events, and social media campaigns to shed light on issues such as domestic violence, sexual harassment, and discrimination. The campaign encourages everyone to join the conversation, spread awareness, and support survivors by calling for change at both local and global levels.

The theme for each year’s campaign may vary but consistently focuses on amplifying survivor voices, holding perpetrators accountable, and creating safer communities for everyone. The campaign serves as a rallying call for solidarity, education and action against gender-based violence.

If you or someone you know is experiencing gender-based violence in the UK, several organisations offer support and resources:

Refuge | End Violence Against Women | Galop | Victim Support