Women in the Workplace 2024 | 10th Anniversary Report | Lean In & Mckinsey & Company

The 2024 Women in the Workplace report, created by LeanIn.Org and McKinsey & Company, highlights both progress and persistent barriers for women in corporate America. Despite gains over the past decade, the report makes it clear that many systemic challenges still need addressing to create equitable opportunities.
Key insights
- Representation in leadership
Women now hold 29% of C-suite roles, a notable increase from 17% in 2015. However, this progress hasn’t filtered down to mid-level roles. Women are still underrepresented at the managerial level, a critical stepping stone for career progression.
- The “broken rung” problem
For every 100 men promoted to manager, only 87 women move up. For women of colour, the disparity is even more pronounced, with just 82 women promoted. This “broken rung” at the managerial level hinders women’s progression throughout their careers.
- Workplace challenges
Despite being well-represented in leadership, many women face unwelcoming environments. 39% of women report being interrupted or spoken over in meetings, compared to 20% of men, showcasing persistent microaggressions and biases. Additionally, one in three women consider leaving their roles due to burnout or lack of flexibility.
- Declining organisational focus on gender diversity
Only 78% of companies now prioritise gender diversity as a business imperative, down from 88% in 2019. This decline is concerning, especially as the pandemic exacerbated inequalities for women.
Solutions to drive change
- Fix the broken rung
Organisations must prioritise equitable promotions, with targeted initiatives to close the gap at the managerial level. Without fixing this foundational issue, progress at higher levels remains unattainable for many women.
- Create inclusive cultures
Comprehensive diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI) programmes are essential to addressing workplace bias. Companies need to actively monitor and combat behaviours such as microaggressions that disproportionately impact women.
- Enhance flexibility and support
Offering flexible work arrangements and support for caregivers benefits all employees, particularly women, who are more likely to balance career and caregiving responsibilities.
The bigger picture
While strides have been made over the past decade, progress is not happening fast enough. Women, especially those in early career stages and women of colour, face systemic barriers that block their growth. Employers must renew their focus on gender equality and take tangible steps to improve representation and create supportive environments.
The report paints a picture of both optimism and urgency, reminding us that true equity in the workplace requires sustained and deliberate effort. The data is clear, progress is possible, but it will require companies to recommit to the cause with bold and intentional action.