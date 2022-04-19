Calling all entrepreneurs – Free HSBC event to support your business!

Drive 2022 has been designed for businesses looking for tangible ways to transition to sustainable practices and in turn take care of the planet.
We are bringing together industry leaders and business owners, who will share their incredible journeys and what they have learnt along the way.
A keynote speech on the importance of the environmental aspect of ESG and how these can provide opportunities for SMEs; the moral imperative and the business case for prioritizing sustainability.
A deep dive into what people and businesses are doing to really transform our planet through environmental and social changes. These trailblazers unearth the roadblocks they faced and how they overcame them.
What ESG elements Corporates look for in their supply chain and how incubators can support SMEs in their sustainability integration.
Join founder, and Editor-in-Chief, of Asia’s leading sustainability start-up media, Green Queen, Sonalie Figuerias for a thought-provoking discussion and rise of plant-based food alternatives in the Asia Pacific region. Hear her views on why Asia is fuelling the future of food.
Having a green strategy is great, but it’s even better if it sets you apart from the competition and increases your revenue. Hear from B Corp UK on how to harness and commercialise your sustainability agenda. Do good for the planet while doing good for your bottom line.
Join our panel of business leaders to discuss how their own alignment with ESG values has accelerated their achievements whilst enabling them to cultivate successful organisations with exceptionally strong missions at their core.
Hear from business owners on their sustainability journey and the tangible steps they took to embed sustainable practices into their business.
How is the global supply chain reacting to the need to be “sustainable”? And what does this mean for you and your business? In this session, we will explore solutions for now and the future and how to help grow your business – in a sustainable way.
Hear about Women to the World (Mujeres al Mundo) program, which is responding to the social demands of women in Latin America to have a more important role in the business world.
You will have the opportunity to engage with our speakers, expand your network, and benefit from HSBC’s extensive research and insights, before, during and after the event – helping to open up a world of opportunity.
You can attend the full event or just drop-in on sessions relevant to your business.
Over 6,000 businesses and leaders joined us last year, so don’t miss out. Register to attend our first Drive event of 2022.