Can kindness be a KPI? Measuring what really matters at work

When you think about work, the first thing that comes to mind is usually targets and deadlines. We all know the pressure of chasing numbers and ticking boxes. Yet the moments that stick with us are rarely about spreadsheets. They are the times a colleague stepped in to help or when a manager showed understanding instead of frustration.

These are acts of kindness and they can make just as much difference to the success of a workplace as meeting a target.

The problem with traditional metrics

Traditional workplace metrics are designed to track efficiency. They look at output, profit and time. These are important, but they do not always tell the full story of what is happening inside an organisation. A team can meet every target and still feel drained, unsupported or divided.

Focusing only on numbers can lead to a culture where kindness is seen as optional. Managers may overlook small acts of empathy because they do not fit neatly into a spreadsheet. The result is a workplace that might perform well on paper but struggles to retain talent or build genuine loyalty.

Why kindness matters

Kindness is often described as soft, but in reality it has a strong impact on both people and performance. When employees feel valued and supported, they are more likely to be engaged and motivated. A kind word from a manager can lift confidence. An understanding approach to flexible working can ease stress. A culture of kindness can encourage people to share ideas without fear of judgement.

These behaviours do not just make people feel good, they create an environment where collaboration grows and mistakes are seen as opportunities to learn rather than failures to hide. This leads to better decision making, more creativity and stronger results in the long run.

How kindness could be measured

It may not be possible to measure kindness with the same precision as sales figures, but there are ways to recognise and encourage it. Employee feedback surveys can ask questions about how supported and respected people feel. Regular check-ins can highlight whether teams believe kindness is part of their culture. Even the way managers handle conflict or celebrate success can be reviewed as part of performance discussions.

Importantly, kindness should not be turned into a competition. It is not about who can be the nicest. Instead, it should be about building a shared understanding that kindness matters and deserves space in the workplace.

A cultural shift

For kindness to be taken seriously, leaders need to model it. This means showing empathy, admitting mistakes and treating people fairly. When leaders set the tone, kindness filters through teams and becomes part of everyday practice.

It also requires a shift in how organisations define success. Growth and profit will always be key, but they should sit alongside measures that reflect how people are treated. A company that rewards kindness is likely to see higher retention, stronger reputation and a workforce that feels proud of where they work.

The future of workplace metrics

The question is not whether kindness can replace traditional KPIs, it’s whether it can sit beside them. By giving kindness the recognition it deserves, we move closer to workplaces that value people as much as performance.

In the future, success could mean more than just hitting targets. It could mean building an environment where people feel safe, valued, respected and supported. That is a measure of success worth striving for.