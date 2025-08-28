The menopause economy | How women are creating industries to serve women

For years menopause was something that many women felt they had to get through in silence. The subject rarely came up in everyday conversation and when it did it was often brushed aside.

That silence meant countless women faced symptoms with little understanding and even less support. Now the tide is turning. Women are starting to share their experiences openly and that honesty is giving rise to a new kind of economy built by women and designed to serve women.

Why the menopause economy matters

Menopause affects half the population yet for decades it sat low on the list of priorities. Medical support was limited, workplaces had no policies, and society rarely acknowledged the scale of its impact. This gap between need and support created frustration but it also sparked ideas. Women began to recognise the chance to step in, not just to build businesses but to bring real change.

Products designed with care

Today shelves and online shops are filling with items that speak directly to this stage of life. From skincare and supplements to cooling clothing and bedding, the focus is on practical relief. Many of these innovations were born out of personal frustration. A woman tried everything, found nothing that worked, and decided to create her own answer. That lived experience gives the products a level of care and understanding that big brands often missed.

Services changing the landscape

Support is not limited to physical products. Coaching sessions, therapy, wellness retreats and digital communities are offering safe spaces to talk and learn. Some gyms are shaping classes around energy shifts and changing bodies. Financial advisors are starting to address the career and pension gaps that menopause can bring. Together these services are building a support network that simply did not exist a generation ago.

The role of the workplace

Work has always been a difficult area when it comes to menopause. Symptoms such as fatigue, brain fog and hot flushes can be hard to manage in rigid environments. Now more companies are beginning to listen. Flexible working, access to healthcare, awareness training and open conversation are slowly becoming part of workplace culture. Women who might once have felt forced to leave are finding reasons to stay.

Building industries for women by women

At the heart of this movement is the determination of women to look after each other. Instead of waiting for industries to catch up, they are creating their own. They are speaking from experience, testing ideas in real life and building businesses that value empathy as much as profit. This is not just commerce, it is a collective effort to rewrite how menopause is understood and supported.

Takeaway

The menopause economy is still in its early stages but it is gathering pace. As awareness grows so does the demand for thoughtful products, services and policies. What once was hidden is now becoming a source of innovation and community. The more women shape this space, the more future generations will benefit from a world where menopause is not a taboo but a recognised and supported part of life.