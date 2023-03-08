Celebrate International Women’s Day with WeAreTheCity!

Give the gift of recognition this International Women’s Day and nominate someone remarkable for the 2023 Rising Star Awards!

Giving the gift of recognition can be a truly meaningful gesture, especially when it comes to acknowledging the hard work and achievements of someone who deserves it. To celebrate IWD, why not nominate someone remarkable for a Rising Star Award?

By shining a light on the incredible women around you, you not only give them the chance to be recognised for their work, but you also help to foster a culture of excellence and encourage others to strive for greatness.

So, if you know someone who has been making a difference in their industry or community, nominate them today! It’s a simple yet powerful way to show your appreciation and lift others up this International Women’s Day.

Don’t forget, we welcome self-nominations. Acknowledging your own accomplishments can be an incredible tool for opening up new opportunities and celebrating your successes to date.