CO2 and the productivity crisis

Rising levels of atmospheric CO2 are wrecking the environment, but they may also make it harder for us to think, and we need to take action to prepare our buildings now, says Francesca Brady, CEO of AirRated.

We all know the feeling of being stuck in a crowded room: feeling increasingly tired and finding it difficult to concentrate, but research is increasingly able to quantify the link between concentrations of CO2 and productivity, and it’s an analysis that presents some interesting questions for the future.

For most people, a CO2 concentration of 1000 parts per million (ppm) is the threshold at which a room starts feeling stuffy. CO2 levels in indoor spaces routinely exceed this, and it has a measurable impact on productivity.

A recent Harvard study, conducted across six countries, has found that poor indoor air quality negatively impacts cognitive function. Office workers were given colour-based and arithmetic-based tests and, where CO2 levels were higher, workers’ response times and accuracy was significantly slowed.

The British Council for Offices has shown through one study that employees’ test scores improve as CO2 concentrations fall. In one of the buildings included in the study, people worked 60% faster in reduced CO2 environments, completing tests in a mean time of 8.2 minutes, compared with 13.3 minutes in rooms with higher than average CO2 in the atmosphere.

Another study by the World Green Building Council found that increasing ventilation and lowering levels of CO2 in the workplace from 1000ppm to 500-600ppm delivered an 8-11% improvement in productivity.

In the decades to come, the climate crisis could increasingly be accompanied by a productivity crisis in our indoor spaces. Atmospheric CO2 levels rose from a pre-industrial level of 280ppm to pass 400ppm in 2015 and are projected to exceed 900ppm by the end of this century. That level is uncomfortably close to our “stuffy room” scenario, particularly as indoor concentrations of CO2 tend to be higher than those outdoors.