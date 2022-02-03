How women are leading the way when it comes to distance learning

Article by Samantha Rutter, CEO, Open Study College

I was 19 when I founded Open Study College with my father Mark Rutter, more than 14 years ago.

We identified a gap in the market for fully-supported distance learning; since then the business has gone from strength to strength, and today offers the largest selection of distance learning courses in the market. Since 2007, over 100,000 students have enrolled with us and improved their lives.

At OSC we’re passionate about inclusivity; we believe that everyone should have access to education. A key trend, however, is that women are leading the way – and by a large margin – when it comes to taking up distance learning courses. Each quarter, we capture and analyse our student enrolment figures and data suggests that 80% of our students are female. In fact, it was this data which sparked a recent nationwide survey-led campaign investigating why fewer men are choosing to study and encouraging more men to consider distance learning.

Some key findings from the survey we commissioned with One Poll included 24% of men admitting they have no drive and 43% of men sharing that they were unaware of the opportunities more qualifications would provide.

From speaking to our students, we understand there are many reasons why more women are investing in further education, one of which includes feeling more pressure than men to give themselves every advantage to progress in their careers, as they feel affected by the so-called ‘glass ceiling’. Women are also more likely to take career breaks and therefore feel they need further education to help them achieve their career goals.

Ensuring that we take on board feedback from our students is one of the most important aspects of my role as CEO – whether it’s hearing from a young or single mum juggling a million and one things in life but still wanting to grow academically; a business owner wanting to improve her knowledge and skills; a retiree studying to make sure she keeps her mind active; or even a brave woman deciding to embark on a whole new career path.

Here are just a few inspirational thoughts from female Open Study College learners that truly capture how women are leading the way when it comes to distance learning: