Cosy up your home office for winter

As the days grow shorter and the weather turns crisp, there’s a certain magic to the changing seasons.

Autumn’s arrival means cosy nights with a hot cuppa and the promise of Christmas just around the corner. But it also marks the start of colder, darker mornings and chilly evenings that can seep into your daily routine. If you work from home, you’ve probably started to notice that your cosy summer workspace is quickly becoming less inviting. Suddenly, you’re reaching for jumpers and contemplating wrapping a blanket around your shoulders as you type.

For women juggling multiple roles, be it work, parenting or managing the household, the home office is more than just a workspace. It’s a sanctuary where creativity flows, coffee mugs stack up and endless Zoom calls take place. As we edge into the colder months, it’s vital to prepare this space to keep it warm, welcoming, and conducive to productivity. Here’s how to transform your home office into a snug haven that will help you sail through the coming winter.

Layer up

If your home office has hardwood or tile flooring, it’s time to consider adding a soft, thick rug. Not only will it add warmth underfoot, but it will also make the room feel cosier. Opt for deep, rich colours like burgundy or forest green to give a seasonal touch. Cushions and throws are also must-haves. Drape a chunky knit throw over the back of your chair for an instant hit of warmth when needed. And don’t underestimate the power of a good cushion. A lumbar-support cushion can make long hours at your desk much more comfortable.

Invest in a small, efficient heater

If your home office tends to get a bit chilly, a small heater is a godsend. Look for an energy-efficient model with a timer and thermostat. This way, you can keep your space warm without running up a huge electricity bill. Consider placing it near your feet to keep you toasty, as the warmth will gradually rise and circulate through the room. Alternatively, if you’re tight on space, a heated foot mat can work wonders to keep you comfortable during those long winter workdays.

Lighting is everything

With less natural light coming through your windows, the colder months can make your office feel dark and dreary. Good lighting is crucial, not just for a warm atmosphere but also for productivity. Invest in a high-quality desk lamp that emits a soft, warm glow. If you want to take it a step further, consider adding a couple of fairy lights around a bookshelf or window frame. These twinkling lights can add a bit of seasonal cheer to your workspace. Some women also find that using a daylight lamp can help combat the winter blues, providing a mood boost and making it easier to stay focused.

Maximise natural light

While the days may be shorter, you can still make the most of natural light. Rearrange your desk closer to the window to soak up as much daylight as possible. Even on gloomy days, natural light can help you feel more awake and energised. You might also want to keep your curtains or blinds open during the day. Consider switching to lighter curtains that allow more light to filter through without compromising on warmth.

Cosy up with seasonal scents

When you’re spending hours in your home office, a bit of aromatherapy can go a long way in creating a comforting atmosphere. Candles, essential oils or even a simple diffuser can transform your workspace. Opt for seasonal scents like cinnamon, orange, clove or vanilla to evoke a sense of warmth and cosiness. Just be sure to keep candles safely away from papers and other flammable materials!

Declutter and organise

With the change of seasons, it’s the perfect time to give your home office a good declutter. Clear off your desk and store away items you won’t need until spring. Decluttering can help reduce distractions and make your office feel more spacious. Use storage baskets or boxes in warm, autumnal colours to keep everything neat while adding a seasonal touch.

Keep a hot drink Station close by

There’s nothing quite like a hot drink to warm you up during the colder months. Consider setting up a mini tea or coffee station in your office. A small kettle or thermos, a selection of teas, instant coffee, or hot chocolate mix can save you trips to the kitchen and keep you snug. Plus, having a hot drink within arm’s reach can be a delightful little luxury that makes working from home that much more enjoyable.

Dress for the season

While it may be tempting to stay in pyjamas all day, changing into some cosy loungewear can make a huge difference. Layers are key, start with a soft, long-sleeved top, add a cardigan and have a scarf handy if your office tends to be especially draughty. Some warm socks or slippers will also keep you comfortable and focused. When you’re dressed for the season, you’ll find it easier to transition into work mode, even on the laziest of winter mornings.

Incorporate greenery

Bringing a touch of nature indoors can lift your spirits, especially when the outside world looks a bit grey. Choose hardy plants that thrive in low-light conditions, such as a snake plant or a ZZ plant. Not only do they add a splash of green, but they also purify the air, making your office environment healthier and more pleasant.

Create a relaxing corner

If space allows, set up a small corner in your office for breaks. A comfortable chair with a cosy blanket, a few books, or a magazine can create a perfect spot for taking a few moments to unwind. This can be especially helpful during the colder months when you might be more inclined to stay indoors. Taking regular breaks in a cosy spot can help keep your productivity levels up throughout the day.

Takeaway | The cosy office is the productive office

Preparing your home office for the colder months doesn’t have to be a grand undertaking. It’s all about adding little touches that make your workspace warm, inviting and functional. From layering up with cushions and throws to keeping a kettle within reach, these small changes can make a world of difference. The key is to create an environment where you feel comfortable and motivated, no matter how blustery it gets outside.