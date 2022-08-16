Disagreement with your boss? How to change their mind

Article by Simon Horton, Author of Change Their Mind: 6 Steps to Persuade Anyone, Anytime.

You think the team should work from home, your boss disagrees; you think you should buy that software package, your boss disagrees; you think you deserve a pay-rise, your boss disagrees.

There are a hundred things we disagree with our boss about but how do we change their mind?

One thing for sure is that the logic that persuades us will not be the logic that persuades them. It’s a common trap: we make our suggestion, they disagree, then we make the same case, louder, but it doesn’t work. They have different concerns than us, they have different things on their to-do list, so of course they will view this situation differently.

See it from their perspective

So if we want to change their mind, we need to see the world from their perspective. What’s going on for them? What are they trying to achieve? What are they worried about? What are they measured on? If we can put our message across in these terms, we’re much more likely to get an agreement.

In fact, can we go a step further and understand the drivers of the boss’s boss? Because anything that helps them look good in front of their boss will have a good chance of getting their agreement.

Now, one thing you do know about them is that they are busy. So anything that requires them to do more work is certainly going to get a no. But if you can take something off their to-do list, you have a far greater chance of success.

We have to go first!

If we want to change their mind, we need to realise that any behaviour we want them to do, we need to do first.

So if we want them to listen to us properly and fully take on what we’re saying, we need to go first and listen to them properly and fully take on what they’re saying.

Typically we don’t; we listen until we hear something we can jump on with a “Yeah, but…”. So how are they going to respond? They’ll listen to us until they hear something they can jump on with a “Yeah, but…”. And the conversation proceeds as a sequence of “Yeah, but…”s without anyone ever really hearing the other one out. It gets nowhere. We have to listen to them properly if we want them to listen to us properly.