Inspirational Woman: Simone Thomas | Founder, Simone Thomas Wellness

Tell us a bit about yourself, background and your current role

After dealing with several serious health issues from an early age and suffering from hair loss, thinning and the devastating effects this had on my physical, mental and emotional wellbeing, I began to look into the role that diet and nutrition played in hair health and wellbeing. From here, I avidly studied how a nutrient-rich diet and the correct supplementation can transform hair growth, texture, and condition. As a result, Simone Thomas Salons was born, allowing me to create a friendly and welcoming haven where individuals could receive guidance and expertly sourced hair loss solutions.

This highlighted to me the importance of making this vital information accessible to a broader audience, thus creating Simone Thomas Wellness – where I offer tips and tricks on everything from exercise and diet to gut and hair health, along with a range of expertly formulated supplements to tackle several concerns and help people live better.

Did you ever sit down and plan your career?

I don’t class myself as an all-knowing wellness warrior by any means, but rather than sitting down and planning my career, I promised myself that I’d share my newfound knowledge with others to help them in their journey to a happier and healthier lifestyle. I find it extremely rewarding to share my experience and help others tackle similar problems and reap the benefits.

Have you faced any challenges along the way?

Absolutely, but as they say, what doesn’t kill you makes you stronger! As not only a business owner but also a mother of two, friend, sister and wellness expert, it can get hectic juggling meetings, and client calls with the washing, cooking and cleaning, but honestly, I wouldn’t have it any other way. Recently, my 6-year-old son was diagnosed with type 1 Diabetes which has been an enormous challenge to come to terms with and manage daily, but he has been a superhero. He has inspired me even further in my personal and working life.

What has been your most significant achievement to date?

There are so many things which have happened over the last year that I had aspired to achieve from the birth of Simone Thomas Wellness. One of my most significant achievements to date, and something that I am hugely excited about, has to be launching in America and Canada in the coming weeks. Launching globally is something I had always dreamt about.

We also recently partnered with Powermed Plus, one of the UK’s biggest distributors into pharmacies and health stores across the country. We hope Simone Thomas Wellness Supplements will be in many pharmacies around the UK over the next two years as abroad.

What one thing do you believe has been a significant factor in you achieving success?

Drive comes from a place of loss and fear after losing both my parents at a young age; this has made me determined and not one to give up on my dreams and hopes. I have been through a lot over the years with my health and seeing my mum so unwell with MND, so it has not been easy, but you either swim or sink, and I swim fast and robust. Whilst I went through some traumatic experiences, including the devastating ordeal of losing my hair, they have ultimately shaped the person I am today and have led to the success of my business and being able to help lots of people going through similar things.

How do you feel about mentoring? Have you mentored anyone, or are you someone’s mentee?

I feel like I have done this most of my life with friends, family, and staff for the past ten years. I love listening and giving advice, and this is something I do to myself when I need help; I talk as if I am talking to a friend or a client, and I make sure I write down my thoughts and feelings to determine the best route or plan for whatever I need help with. Training and self-improvement are a huge part of my life to develop personally more to help the others around me. In lockdown, I was part of a mentor group through Evolve Peer Group, and this was fantastic to be part of such a big group of business owners and managers. We spent six months bouncing off each other with ideas, issues we are facing and how to support one another with growth.

If you could change one thing to accelerate the pace of change for Gender Equality, what would it be?

Those in power who can make the changes to learn and surround themselves with different perspectives and views understand that it is not about fixing “women”. It is about educating those around us to learn and move forward as a collective. It is a slow process that should not rush, and we have to remember that Rome was not built in a day, and if we speak with power and truth, then change will come.

What would it be if you could give one piece of advice to your younger self?

Don’t rush time and don’t compare yourself to others which is hard not to do nowadays. We must remember that we are all unique and because you might not be to someone’s taste or liking does not mean that the 7 billion souls on this planet feel the same.

What is your next challenge and what are you hoping to achieve in the future?

I have so many hopes and dreams for the future, and I can’t give too much away just yet, but let’s just say that Simone Thomas Wellness is going to be launching a new and exciting product for menopause later this year, which I believe could be a massive game-changer for women. I hope to introduce more revolutionary products over the coming years and inspire others to tackle their concerns and start their wellness journeys from within.

For more details, head to www.simonethomaswellness.com.