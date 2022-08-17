Inspirational Woman: Rachel Pendered | Founder & Co-CEO, Media Zoo

Tell us a bit about yourself, background and your current role

I have worked in content and TV for years. When I set up Media Zoo – a creative communications hub – I saw it as an opportunity to build something from scratch that I could put my heart and soul into. Now 20 years on, I am so proud of what I have achieved. The recent investment in Media Zoo means that I can continue to grow the business as CEO – driving forward exciting strategic opportunities such as offices in new territories and key acquisitions which will strengthen the company from within.

Did you ever sit down and plan your career?

Yes and no! I knew from an early age that I lean towards entrepreneurship. Being my own boss was really important to me and has shaped the decisions I have made over the years.

I wish the education community would do more than simply talk about entrepreneurship. Schools should teach younger generations the soft and hard skills to run a business, not just the simple facts on how to tackle traditional old fashioned careers. I believe planning and organisation are vital for success, combined with always having a really clear vision of what I want to achieve. Visualising your goals is a very powerful way to making things happen.

Have you faced any challenges along the way?

More than I can count! Media Zoo has weathered a few storms overs the years. The recent pandemic was a real challenge, but we dug in deep and have come out stronger and better from it. We pivoted, adapted and tried out new services for our clients which proved incredibly successful. We are now more able to face the future. The whole team was incredible during this time and proved that strong collaboration, support and communication are the driving force behind our achievements at Media Zoo.

What has been your biggest achievement to date?

When Media Zoo won both The Grand Prix at Cannes and The Grand at the New York Film and TV Festivals in the same year I had a major moment. I had to pinch myself that we had done something that no other UK agency has ever achieved. At a female founder and working with a female director on ‘Saving Mr Renton’ it felt we could achieve anything and we are still reaching for the stars for our clients.

What one thing do you believe has been a major factor in you achieving success?

Tenacity! It’s an under rated skill.