Done is better than perfect | 9 women in business share their secrets for entrepreneurial success

By Alison Cork MBE

We live in a world that can often get caught up in shiny optics and vanity metrics. Conversations around entrepreneurship are often shaped around unicorns; fast-growth startups attached to high valuations and promising returns.

But in a post-perfection economy, where authenticity is favoured over hyper-curated and polished brands, the “perfect” business idea does not exist. In the run up to National Women’s Enterprise Week (NWEW) happening at the British Library this week, we sat down with nine women in business to talk about their advice for going solo, and leveraging imperfections and lived experiences to fuel innovation.

Passion over polish: Why personal mission wins

Today’s founders know that with building a value-aligned business, one with personal hardships and experiences baked in, comes a gruelling yet massively rewarding journey. Despite having skied solo across Antarctica twice in pursuit of a world record, scaled mountains and run ultramarathons across deserts, the most transformative lessons Jenny Wordsworth gleaned were from leaving her M&A lawyer job to found OVUM, after enduring fertility issues.

“Founding OVUM after my own struggles gave me a mission: to revolutionise the conception journey for others,” explains Jenny. “My advice? Identify your passion and let it guide your business. That’s the thrill of entrepreneurship—turning personal challenges into meaningful solutions while staying true to who you are. Embrace that freedom, and you’ll discover there’s no limit to what you can achieve.”

Co-founder and chief operating officer at Wander, Lou Tonner, embodies a similar, unapologetic ethos in her work. “An ex-mentor once told us to wear smart business dress and speak properly. Obviously, we told him where to go,” says Lou. “Be authentically you. It will be your superpower.”

For Karla Polk, sticking to her guns revealed a direct path to freedom: “after struggling to find work that would fit around my young children, and after facing multiple rejections, I decided to create my own opportunity,” says Karla. “I founded Rewind DJ Academy to do what I love, support my community, and make DJing more accessible… My goal has always been to build bridges and level the playing field.”

As Karla leaned into parenthood, she also gained invaluable business experience: “Motherhood gave me new superpowers: resilience, focus, and an unshakeable work ethic. It taught me how to use my time wisely and lead with purpose.”

Imperfect timing: Starting before you’re ready

Before starting a business, one might become overwhelmed with what-ifs. Jennifer McLean, who c0-founded Amaze Associates during the pandemic, asked herself, ‘should I leave my well-paid job?’ and ‘is my age against me?’ At a time where uncertainty was the only constant, starting a business seemed like a risky idea—but for Jennifer, it felt like the right time. “I knew I had to take the first step to help others navigate personal and professional transformation through coaching and training,” says Jennifer. “My advice to women entrepreneurs? Don’t wait for the perfect moment. Progress is often born in chaos.”

Profitability is a big part of building a business, but it’s not everything. “It’s about reclaiming agency and creating impact,” Jennifer explains. These things take time and patience, and require a dedication to not just the solution you’re trying to create, but the problem you’re trying to solve. Gabbie Watkiss, product director at OakNorth Bank, started out in consulting, working with large financial institutions and fintechs on digital and innovation projects. Gabbie leaned into the learning process and is now focused on building tools that empower businesses to grow.

Her advice to other women building something of their own is, “wed yourself to the problem you’re trying to solve, not just the idea. Ideas will evolve—and great entrepreneurs know how to pivot based on learnings—but staying passionate about the problem is what really moves you forward.” Echoing this sentiment, NWEW founder and entrepreneur Alison Cork urges budding business owners to learn the art of persevering, and welcome rejection as a building block. “You have to start somewhere to be able to learn and iterate,” she says. “Done is better than perfect.”

The support structures behind the scenes

The ability to make decisions—a self-starting mindset—is critical when founding a company. But it takes much more than that to get something off the ground. Access to resources, funding, or mentorship is often a barrier to entry for entrepreneurs. Isabel Oswell, director of business audiences at the British Library, knows this well having worked for startups and freelanced in marketing in the past. “I know how vital access to information and expertise is when starting or growing a business,” she says. “Our network of Business & IP Centres, based in libraries across the UK, offer free and impartial support to anyone with a business idea, whether you’re a business owner, freelancer or planning to be your own boss.”

Such initiatives can set founders up with a sounding board for ideas, as well as provide crucial guidance for navigating hurdles they wouldn’t necessarily anticipate, like copyright and trademark challenges. This was Charlotte Dickinson’s experience when setting up her own brand and product, Minus Eyewear. “The British Library’s Business & IP Centre set me up with a business coach who was a great soundboard,” says Charlotte. “I also had free sessions with Intellectual Property lawyers when I came up against logo challenges, as well as accountants to talk about VAT and company structure.” Laura Uberoi, partner and head of private wealth finance at Addleshaw Goddard, advises aspiring founders to seek out this type of support as well as mentorship. “Believe unwaveringly in your vision,” she says. “Embrace challenges as opportunities for growth, and don’t hesitate to seek mentorship and build a supportive network.”

It’s time for a new entrepreneurial ethos

These stories don’t just illustrate what women can achieve when they persevere, they reframe and redefine the idea of entrepreneurship itself. They remind us that being a work in progress isn’t just acceptable, but quite often an asset.

At the same time, the importance of access to infrastructure and resources can’t be ignored. More initiatives that offer free, impartial advice to aspiring entrepreneurs are crucial in ensuring potential isn’t capped by postcode, income, or confidence. The right support structures can turn great ideas into viable ventures—and help to back women long before the world does.