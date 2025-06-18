Parents’ Golden Years on Hold | One in Three Delay Retirement Due to Out-of-Work Children

New research reveals it’s no longer what you know, it’s who your parents know..

London, UK – 18 June 2025 – New research released today by Invicta Vita, a women-led career advancement and conflict resolution company, reveals a stark trend: one in three UK parents are delaying retirement because their adult children are unemployed. One in five (20%) have abandoned retirement plans altogether, forced to financially support children still living at home.

The findings paint a picture of a generation in limbo, parents unable to move forward, and adult children unable to begin. Over half (52%) of parents have taken matters into their own hands, actively searching for jobs on their children’s behalf. Nearly a third (31%) have issued ultimatums like “just get any job,” and one in six admit to ‘pulling strings’ to secure employment for their children.

This growing crisis of career inertia inspired former banker Georgina Badine to launch Invicta Vita. After more than a decade in finance, witnessing workplace bullying and systemic inequality firsthand, Georgina often found herself supporting friends, colleagues, and even clients’ children as they navigated career uncertainty. That blend of personal insight and professional experience became the foundation for Invicta Vita, a mission-driven organisation helping individuals at every stage of life rewrite their career stories.

“It’s heartbreaking that both parents and their adult children are stuck, one unable to retire, the other unable to launch a career,” said Badine. “These were meant to be defining years for both generations, yet so many are standing still.”

In today’s challenging job market, young people are often struggling to land even entry-level roles, and their parents are left carrying the emotional and financial burden. As Badine notes,

“This isn’t about laziness; it’s about a broken system. Parents have become job scouts, financial backers, emotional safety nets, and now, reluctant recruiters.”

Invicta Vita is powered by a collective of “career heroes” — a handpicked team of mentors including:

Rahul Aggarwal

Skills: Client Relations, Compassionate Communication, Business Strategy

Experience: 30+ years in business management across India, the Middle East, and the UK, specialising in cross-border investments and luxury property consultancy.

Rasika Lall

Skills: High-Pressure Environments, Women’s Empowerment, Sales Leadership

Experience: 25 years in sales leadership, currently Sales Lead at Accenture, empowering women in competitive workplaces.

Jowita Penkala

Skills: Stress Management, Burnout Recovery, Mental Health Advocacy

Experience: Motivational speaker and advocate, specialising in overcoming burnout and stress through transformational corporate training.

Raghav Parkash

Skills: Confidence Building, Public Speaking, Overcoming Imposter Syndrome

Experience: High Performance & Life Coach with 10+ years of experience, focusing on public speaking and self-confidence.

Joanne Bursford

Skills: Leadership Development, Customer Service, Empowerment

Experience: 35+ years in hospitality, specialising in leadership, customer service, and empowering individuals in high-pressure environments.

About Invicta Vita

Invicta Vita is a trusted, women-owned professional services firm based in London specialising in career advancement and conflict resolution. Meaning “invincible life,” Invicta Vita is dedicated to helping individuals regain momentum and agency at any age. Whether it’s a graduate unsure where to begin, a parent re-entering the workforce, or a mid-career professional seeking reinvention, the organisation provides support grounded in experience and empathy.