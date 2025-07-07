Finding the right mentor can change everything

There’s something powerful about knowing someone’s in your corner. Someone who’s been through the challenges, made the tough calls and come out the other side with lessons worth sharing. That’s what a good mentor brings to the table.

For women in business, that kind of support can be more than helpful, it can be game-changing.

Understanding the value

The business world still isn’t always built with women in mind. There are the subtle things, like being talked over in meetings and the bigger ones, like being passed over for opportunities. Having a mentor helps you cut through all of that. They offer perspective, guidance and maybe most importantly, encouragement.

A great mentor won’t tell you what to do. Instead, they’ll ask the right questions. They’ll remind you of your strengths when you’ve temporarily forgotten them. They’ll help you stay focused on what matters most and not get distracted by noise or pressure.

More than career progression

What makes mentorship so valuable is that it’s not about climbing the ladder for the sake of it. It’s about building a career that actually means something to you. It’s about having the confidence to negotiate your worth, speak up in a room full of senior people, or take a risk that scares you just enough.

Where to find a mentor

You don’t need to overthink it. Look at who’s around you. Is there someone you respect, who always seems to have insight when you need it most? Is there someone who’s been where you’re heading? That person might be closer than you think. Reach out, ask to meet for a coffee and see where the conversation goes. You’re not asking them to be your life coach. You’re simply starting a connection.

If you’re struggling to find someone in your immediate network, think a little wider. There are mentoring schemes for women in nearly every industry. Some are informal, others more structured, but all are built around the same idea – helping women support each other and grow.

Peer mentoring matters too

Just because someone’s further along in their career doesn’t automatically make them the best fit. Sometimes your best mentor is someone walking alongside you, just with a slightly different view. Peer mentoring can be just as effective and often feels more collaborative.

You can be a mentor already

On the flip side, don’t wait until you’re an expert to offer support to someone else. You already have something worth sharing. You might not call yourself a mentor, but someone out there could benefit from your experiences, even if you’re still figuring things out yourself.

Takeaway

The truth is, we get further when we help each other. When women share stories, offer advice and champion one another, things start to shift. Not overnight, but bit by bit.

If you’ve been feeling stuck, second-guessing your choices or unsure of your next move, you don’t have to figure it all out alone. Reach out. Ask the question. Start the conversation. The right mentor might be one message away.