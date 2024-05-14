Finding what motivates you at work

Bringing together people who care about suicide prevention to change the way suicide is seen, talked about and treated.

Come and join us and help make a difference.

Baton of Hope is a Suicide Prevention charity dedicated to raising awareness, improving understanding and saving lives.

More than 6,000 people across the UK and the Republic of Ireland take their own lives each year.* and the WHO estimates that 135 people are affected by each death. That means more than 800,000 people every year are left feeling guilt, anger, confusion or helplessness that can last for weeks, months or even years.

We must make suicide prevention everyone’s business. Help us raise awareness, share facts and debunk myths, develop a new inclusive language around suicide, and support open, honest, caring conversations.

If you need help on the day, just ask a Baton of Hope volunteer

We understand that some of the content in the conference might be distressing or might trigger feelings related to suicide. It’s perfectly normal and valid to feel this way. If at any time during the day, you are feeling uncomfortable, just find one of the volunteers wearing a Baton of Hope t-shirt, and they will take care of you.

Our great list of inspiring speakers

Prof. Rory O’Connor, a world leader in suicide research and prevention and President of the International Association for Suicide Prevention.

Dr Nihara Krause MBE, is an award-winning Consultant Clinical Psychologist, lecturer, and Founder and CEO of stem4, UK’s leading digital mental health charity for children and young people.

Alastair Campbell, mental health campaigner, was awarded an honorary fellowship of the Royal College of Psychiatrists in recognition of his leadership role in breaking down the stigma surrounding mental illness.

Agnes Munday, Head of Training for Grassroots Suicide Prevention, develops skills and attitudes needed to support people who self-harm or have thoughts of suicide.

Mike McCarthy, founder of Baton of Hope and a journalist for more than 36 years, has appeared on the BBC and Sky News. In February 2021, Mike lost his 31-year-old son Ross.

Ben Wilson, registered paramedic and BoH Trustee. Ben works in the NHS as a suicide prevention lead, a clinician and a national clinical educator in mental health. He is a qualified counsellor & therapist.

Chris Moon MBE, an international motivational speaker who lost an arm and a leg clearing landmines in East Africa, now works to help people do what they do better, sharing principles to use in our daily lives.

Sally Orange MBE, endurance runner, adventurer and mental health campaigner, speaking openly about her own challenges to encourage others.

Shawmind & The Association for Online Gamers. Shawmind is a Sheffield-based charity working to enhance the mental health, prosperity, hope and opportunity of children & young people. AOG aim to harness online video gaming to aid young people in managing mental health issues and developing essential coping skills for real-life challenges.

Steve Phillip, became a suicide prevention advocate after his 34-year-old son, Jordan, took his own life, and believes collaboration and a shared vision are vital if we are to reduce the number of suicides in the UK.

Mike Palmer, lost his daughter Beth to suicide. Mike is one of the 3 Dads Walking who have walked over 300 miles to raise awareness and funds for suicide prevention.

Nick Wilson, the Disabled Adventurer, champions suicide survivors and abilities over disabilities, advocating to make suicide prevention fully accessible and inclusive.

Emma Webb, lost her daughter Brodie to suicide in 2020. Emma walks to raise suicide prevention awareness, pulling a life-sized horse named Miles!

Tanya Marwaha, a multi-award-winning mental health, suicide and disability speaker and cultural competency educator. Advocate for mental health and disability education, especially within the South Asian community.

Will Vaulks, Sheffield Wednesday and Wales professional footballer, lost his two granddads to suicide when he was a teenager. Named PFA Player in the Community for the third time in 2024.

Reserve your spot here.