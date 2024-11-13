BECOME A FREE MEMBER NOW  - CLICK HERE

BECOME A FREE MEMBER NOW  - CLICK HERE

13/11/2024
, , ,

Findings from the 2024 SDG Gender Index | A gender equal future in crisis?

Home > News > Gender News > Findings from the 2024 SDG Gender Index | A gender equal future in crisis?

The 2024 SDG Gender Index by Equal Measures 2030 evaluates gender equality across 144 countries, using indicators from 14 Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

It highlights slow and uneven progress, with no country on track to achieve gender equality by 2030. High-income nations face challenges like pay gaps and gender-based violence, while lower-income countries struggle with systemic issues such as limited access to education and healthcare.

The report identifies gaps in gender-related data, especially in areas like unpaid care work and climate impacts. Addressing these gaps is vital for effective policymaking. The Index also stresses the need for investment in care systems, legal reforms and women’s leadership. Climate change policies must incorporate gender perspectives to create inclusive solutions.

Global crises such as economic instability, climate change and democratic erosion have exacerbated inequalities. The report calls for urgent, collaborative action to reverse setbacks and prioritise gender equality as essential to sustainability.

The 2024 SDG Gender Index underscores that achieving gender equality is not only a moral imperative but essential for sustainable development. Addressing the deep-rooted challenges requires coordinated global efforts, particularly in investing in care systems, removing legal and systemic barriers and ensuring women’s leadership in all sectors. Governments, organisations and individuals must prioritise policies that close gender gaps, respond to overlapping crises and integrate gender perspectives into every level of decision-making. By turning commitments into measurable action, the global community can pave the way for a more equitable and inclusive future.

Read the full report here.

Themis20 Montage Banner
TechWomen100 2024 Awards Ceremony banner
Women in Tech Week Day 3 Montage
Pioneer 20 2024 - Top 20 refugee women in the EU

Upcoming Events

Current Month

November

15novAll DayEPAA National Conference 2024 | Glasgow

19nov13:3017:30Masculinity in the Workplace 2024

21nov10:0013:00Growing with purpose: A founders workshop for business success | Startups Magazine

21nov18:0023:59WeAreTechWomen | TechWomen100 Awards Ceremony 2024

25nov08:3012:00Business and Babies Summit 2024

29nov08:0015:30WeAreTechWomen | Level Up Hybrid Summit

30nov17:0021:30Documentary premier | The Power of Response

30nov18:0022:00The Fight Back All- Female Boxing Event! | Fight Forward CIC

Job Board Banner

Related Posts

FTSE Women Leaders
13/11/2024

FTSE Women Leaders Review Achieving Gender Balance 2024

30/10/2024

Equal Pay Day 2024 | 20 November marks the UK’s Gender Pay Gap Issue

29/10/2024

Stress and anxiety related to work now multigenerational

17/10/2024

One in five employers expects an increased demand for menopause support