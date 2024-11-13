BECOME A FREE MEMBER NOW  - CLICK HERE

13/11/2024
WeAreTheCity and Norton Rose Fulbright announce Themis20

WeAreTheCity, in partnership with global law firm Norton Rose Fulbright, is delighted to announce the launch of Themis20 – a unique recognition of 20 outstanding women in law whose careers exemplify excellence, leadership, and a deep commitment to driving gender equality and inclusivity within the legal industry.

The Themis20 list seeks to shine a spotlight on women who are advancing their careers in the legal field, as well as spearheading change within the sector.

These exceptional leaders have shattered barriers, inspired peers and are setting new standards of inclusivity within their firms, organisations, and the industry at large. In an era where representation and diversity in law are increasingly critical, these women are playing a pivotal role in shaping a legal profession that mirrors the society it serves.

As the legal landscape continues to evolve, these women are leading the way, tackling issues of equality and diversity head-on. Themis20 was born from a desire to celebrate the achievements of these trailblazers and to inspire others to advocate for a more inclusive legal sector. By honouring these leaders, WeAreTheCity and Norton Rose Fulbright aim to foster a culture that values equality and amplifies the voices of women, ensuring that their contributions and perspectives are fully represented and celebrated.

Akima Paul Lambert, a Litigation Partner at Hogan Lovells, drives diversity through her Caribbean Desk and Creating Pathways, a mentorship program for minority lawyers.

Ama Ocansey, UK Head of Diversity & Inclusion at BNP Paribas, leads award-winning diversity initiatives and champions mentorship for junior professionals.

Amelia Platton, Trainee Solicitor at Clifford Chance, has broken new ground in advocating for neurodivergent inclusion in law.

Ania Rontaler, Partner at Simmons & Simmons, advocates for gender diversity as the firm’s Gender Balance partner and trustee.

Dana Denis-Smith, CEO of Obelisk Support and founder of the Next 100 Years, empowers flexible legal work and celebrates women’s legacy in law.

Dane Pedro, Compliance Consultant and Presiding Justice, is a role model for integrity, advising on compliance and mentoring at-risk youth.

Dr. Sally Penni MBE, a Barrister and CEO of Women in the Law UK, advances diversity through education, mentorship, and her influential podcast series.

Dr. Sandie Okoro OBE, Group General Counsel at Standard Chartered, has established a UK D&I Taskforce to champion opportunities for minority talent.

Dunja Relic, a Trainee Solicitor, founded a charity to support immigrant women with life skills, advocating for inclusivity on local and global platforms.

Emma Wright, Partner at Harbottle and Lewis, co-founded investHER and supports female founders through her work with UNESCO’s Women4EthicalAI.

Georgie Field, Special Counsel at Norton Rose Fulbright, co-founded a network supporting women in aviation finance and advocates for family-friendly policies.

Georgie Twigg MBE, a Senior Associate and Olympic medalist, co-founded the Women’s Sports Group to promote the visibility of women’s sports.

Hannah McAslan-Schaaf, Counsel at Norton Rose Fulbright, advises financial institutions on regulatory compliance and governance, impacting major industry standards.

Lesley Wan, Chief Conflicts of Interest Officer, founded The Eagle Club to advance women in senior business roles and supports LGBT+ visibility.

Lynette Wallace, Associate and Social Mobility Ambassador, champions neurodiversity and supports legal professionals from non-traditional backgrounds.

Natalie Sutherland, Partner at Burgess Mee, co-founded In/Fertility in the City to address the balance between fertility and career.

Natasha Godsiff, Trainee Solicitor and Founder of Jabalie, supports survivors of gender-based violence through education and advocacy.

Nicolina Andall, Solicitor and Non-Executive Director, founded “Inspiring Diverse Leaders” to promote ethnic diversity in corporate leadership.

Sarah Khan Bashir MBE, founder of SKB Law, empowers women through the Aura Network for South Asian legal professionals and her SKB Law Academy.

Tanya Dolan, Senior Legal Counsel at AstraZeneca, co-founded a networking group to connect and empower female lawyers across industries.

The Themis20 honorees inspire us with their dedication to equity and diversity in law and beyond. Their stories, initiatives, and advocacy embody the spirit of change, making them role models for the next generation of women leaders.

Joanna Harris

Congratulations to the inspirational women in the Themis20 list. We are delighted to collaborate with WeAreTheCity to celebrate the remarkable achievements of these trailblazing women whose contributions and commitment to driving inclusion is transforming the legal sector. Their collective achievements are paving the way for future generations of women across the industry.

Joanna HarrisHead of Responsible Business and Wellbeing - EMEA, Norton Rose Fulbright

We are deeply honoured to collaborate with Norton Rose Fulbright to highlight the extraordinary achievements of the Themis20. These exceptional women in law are not only excelling in their careers but are also powerful advocates for gender equality and inclusion, driving lasting change within the legal profession. Their commitment to nurturing future generations and fostering an inclusive environment sets a benchmark for the industry

Dr Vanessa Vallely OBEFounder and CEO of WeAreTheCity
Vanessa Vallely OBE - Headshot 2024

The Themis20 honourees will be celebrated in an invitation-only event at Norton Rose Fulbright on December 10th.

