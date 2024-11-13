WeAreTheCity and Norton Rose Fulbright announce Themis20

The Themis20 list seeks to shine a spotlight on women who are advancing their careers in the legal field, as well as spearheading change within the sector.
These exceptional leaders have shattered barriers, inspired peers and are setting new standards of inclusivity within their firms, organisations, and the industry at large. In an era where representation and diversity in law are increasingly critical, these women are playing a pivotal role in shaping a legal profession that mirrors the society it serves.
As the legal landscape continues to evolve, these women are leading the way, tackling issues of equality and diversity head-on. Themis20 was born from a desire to celebrate the achievements of these trailblazers and to inspire others to advocate for a more inclusive legal sector. By honouring these leaders, WeAreTheCity and Norton Rose Fulbright aim to foster a culture that values equality and amplifies the voices of women, ensuring that their contributions and perspectives are fully represented and celebrated.
Akima Paul Lambert, a Litigation Partner at Hogan Lovells, drives diversity through her Caribbean Desk and Creating Pathways, a mentorship program for minority lawyers.
Ama Ocansey, UK Head of Diversity & Inclusion at BNP Paribas, leads award-winning diversity initiatives and champions mentorship for junior professionals.
Amelia Platton, Trainee Solicitor at Clifford Chance, has broken new ground in advocating for neurodivergent inclusion in law.
Ania Rontaler, Partner at Simmons & Simmons, advocates for gender diversity as the firm’s Gender Balance partner and trustee.
Dana Denis-Smith, CEO of Obelisk Support and founder of the Next 100 Years, empowers flexible legal work and celebrates women’s legacy in law.
Dane Pedro, Compliance Consultant and Presiding Justice, is a role model for integrity, advising on compliance and mentoring at-risk youth.
Dr. Sally Penni MBE, a Barrister and CEO of Women in the Law UK, advances diversity through education, mentorship, and her influential podcast series.
Dr. Sandie Okoro OBE, Group General Counsel at Standard Chartered, has established a UK D&I Taskforce to champion opportunities for minority talent.
Dunja Relic, a Trainee Solicitor, founded a charity to support immigrant women with life skills, advocating for inclusivity on local and global platforms.
Emma Wright, Partner at Harbottle and Lewis, co-founded investHER and supports female founders through her work with UNESCO’s Women4EthicalAI.
Georgie Field, Special Counsel at Norton Rose Fulbright, co-founded a network supporting women in aviation finance and advocates for family-friendly policies.
Georgie Twigg MBE, a Senior Associate and Olympic medalist, co-founded the Women’s Sports Group to promote the visibility of women’s sports.
Hannah McAslan-Schaaf, Counsel at Norton Rose Fulbright, advises financial institutions on regulatory compliance and governance, impacting major industry standards.
Lesley Wan, Chief Conflicts of Interest Officer, founded The Eagle Club to advance women in senior business roles and supports LGBT+ visibility.
Lynette Wallace, Associate and Social Mobility Ambassador, champions neurodiversity and supports legal professionals from non-traditional backgrounds.
Natalie Sutherland, Partner at Burgess Mee, co-founded In/Fertility in the City to address the balance between fertility and career.
Natasha Godsiff, Trainee Solicitor and Founder of Jabalie, supports survivors of gender-based violence through education and advocacy.
Nicolina Andall, Solicitor and Non-Executive Director, founded “Inspiring Diverse Leaders” to promote ethnic diversity in corporate leadership.
Sarah Khan Bashir MBE, founder of SKB Law, empowers women through the Aura Network for South Asian legal professionals and her SKB Law Academy.
Tanya Dolan, Senior Legal Counsel at AstraZeneca, co-founded a networking group to connect and empower female lawyers across industries.
The Themis20 honorees inspire us with their dedication to equity and diversity in law and beyond. Their stories, initiatives, and advocacy embody the spirit of change, making them role models for the next generation of women leaders.
Congratulations to the inspirational women in the Themis20 list. We are delighted to collaborate with WeAreTheCity to celebrate the remarkable achievements of these trailblazing women whose contributions and commitment to driving inclusion is transforming the legal sector. Their collective achievements are paving the way for future generations of women across the industry.
We are deeply honoured to collaborate with Norton Rose Fulbright to highlight the extraordinary achievements of the Themis20. These exceptional women in law are not only excelling in their careers but are also powerful advocates for gender equality and inclusion, driving lasting change within the legal profession. Their commitment to nurturing future generations and fostering an inclusive environment sets a benchmark for the industry
November
15novAll DayEPAA National Conference 2024 | Glasgow
15/11/2024 All Day(GMT+00:00)
Radisson Blu,
301 Argyle St, Glasgow G2 8DL
We realise time and funds are limited for a lot of executive and business support professionals in today’s hardened economy. We take time to curate our progammes, with the ultimate aim of our attendees coming away with real and tangible ROI, which can be utilised straight after the event. At the heart of our agenda is diversity of thought and opinion.
EPAA is not-for-profit, so we do not make profit from our events and commit to paying professional speakers and trainers an honorarium fee.
What is included:
Date – November 15, 2024
We are excited to be heading to Glasgow for our annual national conference 2024 and we have an action-packed day in store!
Our conferences are about challenging the norm, thinking of the future and providing you with very real tangible takeaways.
This event brings together newly in post professionals, with experienced executive and business peers. We encourage knowledge exchange, collaborative discussions, and insightful deliberations on the continuing change of executive and business support roles. We will meaningfully look at the challenges and opportunities that lie ahead for our profession, underscored by our strong principles of diversity and inclusivity.
With a brand new line-up of speakers and sessions, you will be sure to leave with a spring in your step, a renewed passion for your role and discover new ways and ideas for career advancement.
We want you to stretch your professional mind and empower leaders and c-suite teams across the UK, through your executive support service.
Schedule for the conference and surrounding events:
Details for the above dinners and guided tour will be made available over the coming months.
From £199
19nov13:3017:30Masculinity in the Workplace 2024
19/11/2024 13:30 - 17:30(GMT+00:00)
19th November 1.30-5.30pm via Zoom The theme for this year is ‘Leading with Heart’. The rapid development of AI is making it more
The theme for this year is ‘Leading with Heart’. The rapid development of AI is making it more pressing than ever to adapt and differentiate ourselves. The leadership skill required in this emerging world will be different than the leadership skills that got us to today, and we need to adapt for the sake of our organisations and for the sake of our careers. Equally the world seems more polarised than ever before with many people leading from hurt with catastrophic impact on those that they are leading. Again, might a new skill set, one that has been traditionally labelled as ‘soft skills’ be exactly what humanity needs right now?
This event is hosted by Roxanne Hobbs and Daniele Fiandaca who will be joined by:
Adah Parris for an introductory keynote – “Leading with Heart: What the machines can’t master”.
Darren Burns for a keynote – “From Leading with Hurt to Leading with Heart”
Xavier Rees, Dr Lalith Wijedoru and Marcia Williams for a panel discussion: “Leading with Heart: Putting it into practice”.
This event will be BSL interpreted.
21nov10:0013:00Growing with purpose: A founders workshop for business success | Startups Magazine
21/11/2024 10:00 - 13:00(GMT+00:00)
Bingham Riverhouse,
61-63 Petersham Road, Richmond, TW10 6UT
As part of Global Entrepreneurship Week, Startups Magazine is hosting an exclusive morning workshop for founders and business owners.
The event focuses on helping entrepreneurs, especially those facing structural barriers, understand the importance of cash flow and how to design their businesses for profit through purpose.
Hosted at The Bingham Riverside, participants will walk away with practical tools to grow their businesses and make decisions that drive both profit and purpose.
21nov18:0023:59WeAreTechWomen | TechWomen100 Awards Ceremony 2024
21/11/2024 18:00 - 23:59(GMT+00:00)
Queen Elizabeth II Centre
Broad Sanctuary
WeAreTechWomen are delighted to invite you to our TechWomen100 Award Ceremony! WeAreTechWomen are thrilled to be holding a prestigious awards celebration for all winners, sponsors and judges on the evening of
WeAreTechWomen are thrilled to be holding a prestigious awards celebration for all winners, sponsors and judges on the evening of 21 November 2024 at QEII Centre Westminster.
Over the course of the celebration, you will have the opportunity to meet and network with other winners, sponsors and judges, enjoy a three-course meal, wine and sparkling reception.
The evening will be facilitated by David Savage, Group Technology Evangelist at Nash Squared and our very own Dr Vanessa Vallely OBE, Managing Director, WeAreTheCity & WeAreTechWomen.
Over the course of the evening we will be networking and celebrating the achievements of all of our 2024 winners, whilst enjoying the very best in entertainment from our live singers. An evening night not to be missed!
25nov08:3012:00Business and Babies Summit 2024
25/11/2024 08:30 - 12:00(GMT+00:00)
The Conduit
London
Join us for the Business and Babies Summit, a pioneering half-day event supporting female entrepreneurs who balance the demands of
Date: 25th November 2024
Time: 8:30AM – 12PM
Location: The Conduit, London
Key discussions will focus on building a resilient mindset, financial resilience, managing mental health, and setting boundaries as a working parent. Attendees will benefit from invaluable advice and inspiring panel discussions, plus exclusive networking opportunities to connect with like-minded entrepreneurs.
Speakers Include:
– Dr. Dupe Burgess, Founder, Bloomful – Strategies for resilience in the first year, scientific insights.
– Rachel Carrell, CEO, Koru Kids – Financial resilience and redefining narratives around working parents.
– Belinda Jane Batt MSc, CEO, The Flourishing Mother – Resilient mindsets for working mothers.
– Grace Carter, Founder of The Metamorphose Group – Sharing her journey of resilience and moderating key conversations.
Why Attend:
Gain fresh perspectives and actionable strategies, and meet an inspiring community of entrepreneurs and advocates. Whether you’re navigating business ownership, parenthood, or both, this summit will equip you with the support, connections, and knowledge to thrive.
Ticket Information:
Limited availability, reserve your spot today!
29nov08:0015:30WeAreTechWomen | Level Up Hybrid Summit
29/11/2024 08:00 - 15:30(GMT+00:00)
Barclays Bank
Churchill Place, London, E14 5HP
Over the past seven years, WeAreTechWomen’s Women in Tech conference and summit events have empowered over 13,000 female technologists to enhance their skills and expand their networks.
The 2022 and 2023 Level Up Summits were resounding successes, featuring incredible speakers and discussions centred around our “Barriers for Women in Tech” research. We hosted an array of sessions that provided thought leadership on the obstacles women face in tech, the importance of role models, the role of male allies, sponsorship opportunities, and alternative career paths. Additionally, we offered career skills sessions on overcoming imposter syndrome, building resilience, and improving public speaking. Our delegates also had the opportunity to explore our bustling exhibition village, where they could engage with sponsors, on-site coaches, brand coaches, charities and social media experts.
Building on the success of previous years, the 2024 event promises to be even more impactful. Set to take place in Central London once again, this year’s summit will feature an expanded agenda with a greater emphasis on emerging technologies, leadership development, and actionable strategies for creating more inclusive workplaces. Attendees can look forward to inspiring keynote speeches, panels, group discussions and enhanced networking opportunities. As the tech industry continues to evolve, the 2024 summit aims to equip women with the tools and connections needed to drive meaningful change and secure their place at the forefront of technological advancement.
View the agenda here.
30nov17:0021:30Documentary premier | The Power of Response
30/11/2024 17:00 - 21:30(GMT+00:00)
Genesis Cinema
93-95 Mile End Road, London, E1 4UJ
Join us for the documentary premier of “The Power of Response” where we explore the impact of community on ending VAWG. Based on a true story. Film
Film premiere: The Power of Response
Date: Sat Nov 30 2024
Time: 17:00 GMT
Location: Genesis Cinema
Come join us for the exciting premiere of “The Power of Response” at Genesis Cinema! Get ready to be blown away by this much-anticipated documentary film that tells the true story of a young black girl from South London, who at 17 was nearly murdered by her abusive boyfriend. How did she survive? Through “the power of response”. Over the past years, we have seen a rise in violence against women and girls around the globe. How do we eliminate 1 in 5 experiencing this and create the change we want to see? This documentary takes us on a journey of survival, overcoming and resilience.
Beyond personal stories, such as Maisha Sumah the documentary shines a light on the critical role of community intervention in supporting women and girls in crisis. Interviews with specialist charities working to raise awareness. Sisterhood and community. Highlighting the power of collective action and the importance of prevention. Now an inspiring advocate for ending violence against women and girls (VAWG), Sharing insights on how the police, government, and communities can better protect young women. The Power of Response calls for systemic change while highlighting the courage and strength of survivors and those who fight for them.
Networking
Meet the cast and crew, mingle with fellow film enthusiasts, advocates and public figures and be the first to experience this thought-provoking story on the big screen. Don’t miss out on this unforgettable event!
Please arrive on time
5pm doors open for check-in and security checks. Whilst, helping yourself to snacks and drinks and having your picture taken on the Red carpet. We will be starting the film screening at 6pm. We are expecting hundreds of attendees, seating is on a first-come basis.
Ticket confirmations
Once you have purchased your ticket, you will receive an email with your digital ticket. Please keep that with you, as you will need to show it upon entry. Coming up to the premier, you will receive important updates and countdowns that may fall into your JUNK instead of INBOX so please check both!
In the evening we will have pictures and recordings taking place to capture the evening. By placing your ticket order, you consent to for permission this.
For any other questions or information please email: [email protected]
Instagram : maishasumah__
To stay updated and follow all things leading up to the premier!
30nov18:0022:00The Fight Back All- Female Boxing Event! | Fight Forward CIC
30/11/2024 18:00 - 22:00(GMT+00:00)
All Stars Boxing Gym
576 Harrow Road, London, W10 4NJ
Get ready to witness female warriors step into the ring & show their strength at “The Fight Back All-Female Boxing Event!” On November
Welcome to The Fight Back All-Female Boxing Event!
Hosted by award-winning artist and activist Madame Gandhi.
Get ready for a night of entertainment. Showcasing brave female boxers stepping into the ring to fight back against domestic abuse.
Join us at the legendary Allstars Boxing Gym in West London. An all-female lineup led by an all star team of elite coache: Former GB boxing gold medalist Lesley Sackey, former GB boxer Ruth Raper, former England boxer Shelly Sweeney and boxing champion Lisa Moore. Experience the culmination of 10 weeks of gruelling training showcasing the strength, determination, and resilience of these incredible women.
With special guests from the boxing world and a vibrant audience of supporters, this event promises to be a celebration of strength, community, and empowerment. Don’t miss your chance to support and cheer on these incredible athletes.
Event Highlights:
– Flowing bar with alcoholic and non-alcoholic drinks
– Families welcome
– Live DJ
– Entertaining atmosphere in an authentic boxing gym
Support a Cause:
All proceeds from ticket sales will go towards supporting women affected by domestic abuse to fight back and triumph over trauma. Your participation helps empower women to reclaim their strength and resilience.