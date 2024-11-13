WeAreTheCity and Norton Rose Fulbright announce Themis20

Akima Paul Lambert, a Litigation Partner at Hogan Lovells, drives diversity through her Caribbean Desk and Creating Pathways, a mentorship program for minority lawyers.

Ama Ocansey, UK Head of Diversity & Inclusion at BNP Paribas, leads award-winning diversity initiatives and champions mentorship for junior professionals.

Amelia Platton, Trainee Solicitor at Clifford Chance, has broken new ground in advocating for neurodivergent inclusion in law.

Ania Rontaler, Partner at Simmons & Simmons, advocates for gender diversity as the firm’s Gender Balance partner and trustee.

Dana Denis-Smith, CEO of Obelisk Support and founder of the Next 100 Years, empowers flexible legal work and celebrates women’s legacy in law.

Dane Pedro, Compliance Consultant and Presiding Justice, is a role model for integrity, advising on compliance and mentoring at-risk youth.

Dr. Sally Penni MBE, a Barrister and CEO of Women in the Law UK, advances diversity through education, mentorship, and her influential podcast series.

Dr. Sandie Okoro OBE, Group General Counsel at Standard Chartered, has established a UK D&I Taskforce to champion opportunities for minority talent.

Dunja Relic, a Trainee Solicitor, founded a charity to support immigrant women with life skills, advocating for inclusivity on local and global platforms.

Emma Wright, Partner at Harbottle and Lewis, co-founded investHER and supports female founders through her work with UNESCO’s Women4EthicalAI.

Georgie Field, Special Counsel at Norton Rose Fulbright, co-founded a network supporting women in aviation finance and advocates for family-friendly policies.

Georgie Twigg MBE, a Senior Associate and Olympic medalist, co-founded the Women’s Sports Group to promote the visibility of women’s sports.

Hannah McAslan-Schaaf, Counsel at Norton Rose Fulbright, advises financial institutions on regulatory compliance and governance, impacting major industry standards.

Lesley Wan, Chief Conflicts of Interest Officer, founded The Eagle Club to advance women in senior business roles and supports LGBT+ visibility.

Lynette Wallace, Associate and Social Mobility Ambassador, champions neurodiversity and supports legal professionals from non-traditional backgrounds.

Natalie Sutherland, Partner at Burgess Mee, co-founded In/Fertility in the City to address the balance between fertility and career.

Natasha Godsiff, Trainee Solicitor and Founder of Jabalie, supports survivors of gender-based violence through education and advocacy.

Nicolina Andall, Solicitor and Non-Executive Director, founded “Inspiring Diverse Leaders” to promote ethnic diversity in corporate leadership.

Sarah Khan Bashir MBE, founder of SKB Law, empowers women through the Aura Network for South Asian legal professionals and her SKB Law Academy.

Tanya Dolan, Senior Legal Counsel at AstraZeneca, co-founded a networking group to connect and empower female lawyers across industries.

The Themis20 honorees inspire us with their dedication to equity and diversity in law and beyond. Their stories, initiatives, and advocacy embody the spirit of change, making them role models for the next generation of women leaders.