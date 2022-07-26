Five top tips for a more positive outlook on life

Article by Dawn Baxter, Founder of Beyond the Dawn Digital, digital marketing expert & certified positive psychology coach

But did you know that boosting positivity can help with your mental health, reduce stress and bring you more peace?

Having a positive outlook on life is about more than just being optimistic or trusting that good things will happen. Finding that mindset shift to a more optimistic outlook takes work, from reducing negative self-talk and removing toxicity from your life to focusing on what brings you happiness and enjoying those simple pleasures.

Dawn Baxter, Founder of Beyond The Dawn Digital, and certified positive psychology coach shared her easy tips on how you can help revive your positive energy and create a more optimistic outlook on life.

Letting go of perfectionism

We are constantly surrounded with the image of people having perfect lives, whether that’s on Instagram or other social media or even on TV. However, whilst wanting to do things right or well is seen as a good trait, focusing on things looking or feeling perfect can sometimes become obsessive and it stops us from seeing the bigger picture. Remember, what we see on social media or from others is often the highlights or the best version of themselves, and realising this is the first step to breaking the perfectionist cycle. Often social media doesn’t show the terrible night of sleep someone had, or the numerous failed attempts that happened right before getting something right. It’s easy to get caught up in thinking we must do exactly as others do to be ‘perfect’ but I guarantee you one thing, focus on yourself, not on others and you will notice an energetic shift.

Change the structure of your life

Often those looking to embrace positivity are finding their current routine or lifestyle doesn’t work for them anymore. It could be that you’ve fallen into habits that are leaving you stressed or anxious and they’re not giving you an opportunity to relax or unwind. It’s really important to separate the parts of your day such as your work from your personal life, and managing these boundaries. Don’t look at your work emails in the evening if you’ve made a conscious decision to log off, it keeps the nervous system active and engages the fight or flight mode in our brains. One key step to feeling more positive and happier is to restructure your life. This doesn’t have to mean a complete overhaul, it can be as small as starting your day with enjoyment, meaning having your favourite breakfast, going to the gym or going for a walk to start your morning. It also doesn’t have to be at the beginning of the day, for many people who are more of a ‘night owl’ than an early bird, it might be about incorporating a little bit of self-care at the end of the day. Anything from a long bath, making your favourite meal or reading a good book can all be classed as adding joy to your routine.

Small steps can lead to big results When making changes, start small and build from there. This can make a seemingly big task of ‘being positive’ feel more achievable and help you to break it down into manageable goals. Focusing and building on small tasks or steps is known as ‘habit stacking’, and is the method of building up habits to form an overall routine. This can make it easier to slowly build up to a fully positive day by adding in habits as you go and removing toxic traits that no longer serve you. Even if it doesn’t feel like things are changing, it’s important to remember that every step is still progress and moving forward. Feeling more positive doesn’t happen overnight but taking a step in the right direction can help you feel like you’re saying goodbye to a negative routine.

Remove the negative self talk

Criticism, self-doubt and harsh inner monologues are common, so having them is nothing to beat yourself up over. However, we can be our own harshest critic and often what our thoughts are telling us isn’t the reality. When you find yourself talking negatively about actions you have done or thoughts you have, firstly stop. Then ask, ‘would I say this to my six year old self?’ and you’ll quickly realise your inner monologue can sometimes be bullying and damaging, not supportive and caring. Even phrases such as ‘I can’t do this’ or ‘I shouldn’t have done that’ can instil a sense of wrongdoing in us. Next time, try ‘I will try and do that next time’ and move on.