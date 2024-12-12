Fixing feedback failures

By Becky Westwood

Feedback is a cornerstone of growth and development, both for individuals and organisations. When delivered effectively, feedback can enhance performance, foster innovation, and build stronger relationships. However, when mishandled, it can sow discord, demotivate, and even harm organisational culture.

A brief history

The concept of feedback originates in the field of engineering, particularly within systems theory, where feedback loops were essential for maintaining stability and functionality in machines. By the mid-20th century, this idea was adopted into human systems, particularly in organisational psychology, to improve performance and decision-making. Companies began formalising feedback through employee performance reviews, and by the 1980s, feedback was integrated as a continuous process aimed at both organisational and individual improvement. Today, feedback is recognised as a critical component of leadership, employee engagement, and team dynamics.

However, it is not always done well.

When feedback fails

Despite its potential, feedback is not always successful. When feedback is delivered with an agenda other than improvement—such as asserting dominance or venting frustration—it is rarely anything other than counterproductive. Lack of clarity is also a common flaw: feedback that is vague or overly general fails to provide actionable insights. Feedback given too late or at an inopportune moment can lose relevance or impact. A major reason behind feedback failure is resistance from recipients, which can come about when individuals perceive feedback as criticism rather than an opportunity to improve, or when they are overwhelmed by excessive feedback.

Feedback should be designed to help individuals and organisations identify areas for improvement and it works best when it is part of a two-way conversation and when it incorporates possible solutions, not just problems. But always framed as a dialogue. Feedback is not a to-do list and must never slip into micromanagement. Nor should it be a vehicle for blame or punishment.

Making the most of receiving feedback

If feedback is framed poorly, it may be difficult to look forward to the process, but individuals receiving feedback should make every effort to view it as an opportunity to learn and improve rather than as a personal attack. Taking notes and asking questions helps process the information later. Feeling defensive is understandable, but the focus should be on the substance of the feedback rather than the emotion of the delivery.

Debunking feedback myths

Feedback, when used effectively, can drive growth and improvement for individuals and organisations alike. Yet, common myths about feedback can undermine its potential, creating counterproductive dynamics that hinder progress. By addressing these myths, we can foster a more effective and purposeful approach to feedback.

Myth One: The one-way street

Many see feedback as something that is “done” to the recipient, leading to disengagement. This perception can worsen when the giver, anxious to “get it over with,” dumps their thoughts without fostering dialogue. Over time, this erodes trust and receptiveness.

Feedback is a two-way conversation. Engaging in a back-and-forth exchange makes the process more collaborative and empathetic, ensuring both parties stay connected. This human-centred approach encourages engagement and builds trust.

Myth Two: The universal formula

Attempting a one-size-fits-all approach can overwhelm recipients or fail to resonate, making feedback inauthentic or ineffective. No universal formula fits all feedback situations. Each person experiences feedback differently. Understanding and communicating your preferences—and inviting others to do the same—can lead to more meaningful and impactful exchanges.

Myth Three: Asking questions looks bad

Feedback conversations often lack room for clarification, as recipients fear being seen as defensive. Without this space, they may make assumptions about the giver’s intent, leading to misdirected efforts and confusion. Asking questions demonstrates curiosity and fosters understanding. By clarifying intent and meaning, recipients can avoid unnecessary guesswork and act more effectively. For givers, creating space for questions ensures mutual clarity and alignment.

Myth Four: A call to action

When feedback feels like a to-do list, recipients can become overwhelmed—especially when faced with conflicting advice. This can result in “analysis paralysis” or misguided priorities, causing frustration and missed opportunities. Feedback is about inspiring choice. It offers perspectives that recipients can use to reflect, learn, or act—or even choose not to act. However, if action is essential, clarity is crucial. Make sure everyone involved understands that a directive is being issued—not a suggestion being made—to avoid confusion about next steps.

Myth Five: Criticism is useful

The belief that only negative feedback drives improvement can make feedback feel like a threat. If criticism dominates, recipients may feel judged and anxious, diminishing their openness to future feedback. Positive feedback is just as important as constructive criticism. Both types can be motivating or challenging, depending on the context. The key is tailoring feedback to suit the recipient and focusing on its purpose: fostering growth and connection.

A balancing act

Feedback is a skill that requires intention, empathy, and practice. By debunking these myths, both givers and recipients can create a feedback culture that strengthens relationships, builds trust, and unlocks potential. By making feedback a thoughtful exchange rather than a source of stress, we can transform it into a powerful tool for progress.

