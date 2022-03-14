HeForShe: David Hunt | Founder & CEO, Hyperion Executive Search

David Hunt is the Founder and CEO of specialist executive search firm Hyperion Executive Search.

Hyperion, which was founded in 2014, specialises in finding mid-senior level talent for businesses in the burgeoning cleantech industry and currently operates from the UK, Germany and the US, where it recently launched.

Hyperion works across multiple cleantech sectors including future mobility, energy storage, renewable energy and smart cities.

It has already worked with a number of US clients including several companies backed by Bill Gates’ Breakthrough Energy Ventures.

David Hunt has been hailed as one of the leading green entrepreneurs by the Financial Times.

Cleantech – clean technology – has experienced a 3,750% growth in the last 7 years as countries race to fulfil net zero commitments.

Tell us a bit about yourself, background and your current role

I’ve been in the recruitment and executive search industry for over 25 years. I was brought up in a very ethnically diverse part of London, but now live in Liverpool.

I joined the cleantech world in 2007, and founded my company, Hyperion Executive Search, where I’m currently CEO, in 2014. I lead teams in the UK, Germany and the US.

Did you ever sit down and plan your career?

Not in my early career, I’ll confess. I was always ambitious, and keen to progress, but never focused enough to plan my career until into my 30s.

Of course, now, I fully advocate for planning your career! Most people plan a night out or a holiday with more intent than their careers!

Have you faced any challenges along the way?

Absolutely – personal and professional, including challenges with my mental health in my mid 30s.

More recently, starting and growing a business is full of challenges, and, of course, so is building a high performing diverse team.