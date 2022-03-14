How to find confidence in who you truly are at any age

Article by Ali Mortimer of The Limitless CEO

One of the most common challenges that women we work with in The Limitless CEO, is ‘finding confidence’. Finding confidence in themselves, finding confidence in the work they do.

Many often deny themselves the feeling of confidence ‘until’… until they have achieved a set of metrics they have set themselves.

I believe that confidence is not something you ‘find’. Confidence isn’t lost.

Confidence is always there. Just like the sun that has gone behind a cloud, or the radio that is ‘on’ but the volume turned right down.

I believe that confidence just needs tuning into and turning up.

As a Mind Master & Energetics Coach, I help people amplify their confidence through the mastery of the mind and heart.

Our mind is the creator of our belief system, what we believe we are capable of or not capable of. A belief is simply a thought that is repeated over and over. That thought started in our mind. Often quietly; then getting louder, instilling doubt and diminishing the belief we have in ourself, our abilities. If we are unaware of what is happening, those thoughts can become deafening and so our confidence is seemingly ‘lost’, the volume of our internal belief and confidence turned down.

Our thoughts and beliefs become the dark clouds hiding the sun.

My definition of confidence is courage intensified, multiplied, amplified and replicated repeatedly.

It is in the heart where we find our courage. The word courage is even derived from the word heart – ‘cor’ – heart in Latin. When we walk with fear, our heart beats louder, faster, so much so that it can feel bigger than you! This heart pounding, heart expansion is the feeling of courage.

When we walk with courage, our hearts become so much ‘louder’ and bigger than our thoughts and mind chatter. Our heart overpowers the doubting narrative of our mind.