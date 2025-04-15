Hop into Easter | Top family days out for 2025

Easter offers a delightful mix of activities for families, blending traditional celebrations with unique experiences across the country.

If you’re in London, exploring the countryside or looking for budget-friendly fun, there’s something for everyone to enjoy.

London | A hub of Easter activities

London transforms into a festive playground during Easter, with events for all ages:

Countryside escapes & historic adventures

Venture beyond the city for fresh air, chocolate trails, and history:

Theme parks

Perfect for families who want fun and adrenaline:

Chessington World of Adventures

Join Bonnie the Easter Bunny on a themed trail, explore rides, the zoo and SEA LIFE centre.

From 5–21 April, enjoy live shows, all-weather rides and an egg hunt with chocolate prizes.

Budget-friendly outings

There’s plenty of fun without spending much:

Discounted historic sites

Many National Trust and English Heritage properties offer reduced entry for low-income families.

Look out for free egg hunts, fairs and craft sessions in your local area.

Supermarkets offer excellent value on Easter essentials and treats, perfect for hosting your own egg hunt at home.

Travel tips for Easter weekend

Easter is a busy time for UK travel, so plan ahead:

Avoid peak times – Good Friday and Easter Monday are usually the busiest. Travel early in the morning or later in the evening where possible.

To avoid the crowds, consider exploring nearby attractions or parks.

A time to reconnect and celebrate

Easter is more than chocolate eggs and bunny ears. It’s a chance to enjoy the fresh start that spring brings, make lasting memories with loved ones and explore the beautiful and varied corners of the country. Whether you go all out with castle quests and zoo trails or keep it cosy with a homemade picnic and crafts, this Easter is yours to enjoy, your way.

Happy Easter we us at WeAreTheCity.