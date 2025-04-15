Hop into Easter | Top family days out for 2025

Easter offers a delightful mix of activities for families, blending traditional celebrations with unique experiences across the country.
If you’re in London, exploring the countryside or looking for budget-friendly fun, there’s something for everyone to enjoy.
London | A hub of Easter activities
London transforms into a festive playground during Easter, with events for all ages:
- Lindt Gold Bunny Hunt at Hampton Court Palace
Explore the palace gardens in search of hidden Lindt Gold Bunny statues. Each discovery earns a chocolate reward. Hampton Court Palace
- Zoonormous Egg Hunt at London Zoo
Hunt for eggs hidden across the zoo while learning about egg-laying animals like birds and reptiles. London Zoo
- Easter trails at Ham House and Garden
Enjoy interactive games and explore beautiful historic gardens in Richmond. Ham House
- The Big Egg Hunt
Spot over 100 artist-designed egg sculptures across London’s landmarks—an open-air gallery for all ages.
- Monopoly Lifesized
Step onto a giant Monopoly board and experience the classic game in real life.
- Kew Gardens
Wander through spring blooms and take part in seasonal family-friendly events.
Countryside escapes & historic adventures
Venture beyond the city for fresh air, chocolate trails, and history:
- English Heritage Easter Adventure Quests
Dover Castle, Kenilworth Castle and more host quest trails with chocolate rewards at the end.
- National Trust Easter trails
Explore scenic gardens and trails while enjoying the thrill of an egg hunt.
- Hever Castle’s Easter family fun
Take part in crafts like origami, seed planting and garden games within stunning castle grounds.
- Willows Activity Farm’s Easter Eggstravaganza
Enjoy egg hunts, bunny meet-and-greets and Easter-themed crafts.
Theme parks
Perfect for families who want fun and adrenaline:
- Chessington World of Adventures
Join Bonnie the Easter Bunny on a themed trail, explore rides, the zoo and SEA LIFE centre.
- Crealy Theme Park & Resort
From 5–21 April, enjoy live shows, all-weather rides and an egg hunt with chocolate prizes.
Budget-friendly outings
There’s plenty of fun without spending much:
- Discounted historic sites
Many National Trust and English Heritage properties offer reduced entry for low-income families.
- Local parks and community events
Look out for free egg hunts, fairs and craft sessions in your local area.
- Supermarket deals
Supermarkets offer excellent value on Easter essentials and treats, perfect for hosting your own egg hunt at home.
Travel tips for Easter weekend
Easter is a busy time for UK travel, so plan ahead:
- Avoid peak times – Good Friday and Easter Monday are usually the busiest. Travel early in the morning or later in the evening where possible.
- Check for rail works – Expect service changes due to engineering works. Always check timetables before travelling.
- Stay local if possible – To avoid the crowds, consider exploring nearby attractions or parks.
A time to reconnect and celebrate
Easter is more than chocolate eggs and bunny ears. It’s a chance to enjoy the fresh start that spring brings, make lasting memories with loved ones and explore the beautiful and varied corners of the country. Whether you go all out with castle quests and zoo trails or keep it cosy with a homemade picnic and crafts, this Easter is yours to enjoy, your way.
Happy Easter we us at WeAreTheCity.