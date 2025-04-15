 How menopause affects mental health in the workplace 

By Haley White Founder of Menospace

For many women experiencing menopause, the physical symptoms; hot flushes, night sweats, irregular periods, are just one part of the picture.

What’s often less talked about, but equally important, is the impact menopause can have on mental health – especially in the workplace.

The Emotional Toll of Hormonal Shifts

During perimenopause and menopause, levels of oestrogen, progesterone, and testosterone fluctuate and decline. These hormones play a crucial role not just in reproductive health but in mood regulation, cognition and even emotional resilience.

A 2023 study by CIPD found that 67% of women aged 40 to 60 who had menopausal symptoms said they were “unable to go into work at some point due to menopause symptoms.”

They further found that two-thirds of the women (67%) reported their most common menopause symptoms as being “psychological, such as mood disturbances, anxiety, depression, memory loss, panic attacks, loss of confidence and reduced concentration.”

How Menopause Affects Work and Mental Well-Being

The symptoms of menopause don’t stop when a woman walks into the office, they follow her to work. Some of the biggest challenges include:

Concentration issues: Many women experiencing menopause report difficulties with memory and concentration, commonly referred to as "brain fog". These cognitive changes can make it harder for employees to stay focused, complete tasks efficiently, and remember important details. Nearly 8 in 10 women said they struggle to focus while at work due to their symptoms.

Stress and anxiety: The combination of managing physical menopause symptoms, workplace stress, and the fear of not being understood or supported can contribute to burnout. Women may feel that their challenges are minimised

Additionally, societal pressures to perform at work while managing menopausal symptoms can create a toxic cycle of stress, leading to emotional exhaustion and mental health deterioration. Around 68% said their stress levels were higher.

Changes in patience and mood: One of the most common mental health effects of menopause is mood swings. These fluctuations in mood can range from irritability and anger to feelings of sadness and anxiety. The hormonal changes associated with menopause, especially a decrease in oestrogen levels, can directly affect neurotransmitters in the brain that regulate mood. This can lead to an increased vulnerability to anxiety and depression. In the workplace, these mood shifts can affect communication, decision-making, and interpersonal relationships.

Time off work: Over 50% said they'd had to take time off because of how bad their symptoms were.

“I thought I was losing my mind…”

It’s not uncommon for those going through menopause to worry that they’re developing a mental health condition or even early-onset dementia. In fact, nearly half of women experiencing mental health symptoms during menopause say they didn’t realise menopause was the cause.

This lack of awareness, both personal and organisational, can lead to misdiagnosis, unnecessary medication, or missed opportunities for effective support.

What Can Organisations Do to Help?

Thankfully, there’s a lot that workplaces can do to support staff going through menopause. Here are some simple and effective steps:

1. Create a Menopause Policy

Write down how your workplace will support menopausal staff. Include things like flexible hours, access to quiet areas, and who employees can speak to if they need help.

2. Talk About It More

Encourage open conversations. The more we talk about menopause, the easier it becomes for people to ask for help without feeling embarrassed.

3. Train Managers

Make sure line managers understand what menopause is and how it affects people. Teach them how to have supportive and private conversations with staff.

4. Be Flexible

Offer options like remote working, flexible hours, or a phased return to work after time off. These small changes can make a big difference.

5. Adapt the Workplace

Simple changes like allowing cooler uniforms, providing desk fans, or making rest areas available can help women feel more comfortable.

6. Signpost Support

Let employees know where they can get help, whether it’s through occupational health, mental health support, or GP services.

7. Review and Improve

Check in regularly to see what’s working and what could be better. Gather feedback from staff and update your policies when needed.

Next Steps

Every woman experiences menopause, but it doesn’t have to be something she experiences alone or in silence. Workplaces that understand and support women during this stage of life don’t just help their staff feel valued, but they also keep experienced, talented people on their teams.

If you’re struggling with menopause at work, or if you’re an employer looking to create a more menopause-friendly environment, I invite you to:

References

About the author

Haley White is a trainer, facilitator and founder of Menospace. With a degree in Business Psychology and an MSc in Organisational Psychology, and having run a wellbeing centre in Greece, Haley is well placed to support organisations to become happier and more productive places to be.

In 2021, Haley discovered she was perimenopausal and like a lot of women, didn’t know what this meant. Through her exploration, she discovered there are over 6.5 million menopausal women in the UK workforce, and a staggering 900,000 of them have left their jobs due to inadequate support.

Haley realised that something needed to be done so she created Menospace, a menopause training and consultancy organisation. Haley is on a mission to normalise the conversations around menopause at work.

Some of the organisations Haley has worked with include NHS, Colt Technology, Wates Construction, Cardiff University, Thames Water, Wikimedia Foundation and Cabinet Office.

Outside of work, Haley loves dog walking, strength training, reading books, socialising and travelling with her friends, family and partner.