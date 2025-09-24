How language in job ads still holds women back

Job adverts are often the first step in a career journey. They are meant to invite people in, yet many still carry hidden messages that push women away.

It is not always deliberate, but the choice of words and tone can make the difference between someone applying with confidence or clicking away in doubt.

The power of words

The way a job is described matters. Words that sound strong and assertive are often linked to traditional ideas of leadership, but they can feel unwelcoming to women who may not see themselves reflected in that language. Terms like aggressive, fearless or dominant can suggest that only a certain type of person is wanted. On the other hand, words that highlight collaboration, creativity or support can open the door to a wider pool of talent.

Why it affects confidence

Research shows that women are less likely to apply for a role unless they feel they meet every requirement. If the advert uses language that sounds competitive rather than inclusive, it adds to that hesitation. It reinforces the idea that the workplace is built for someone else. Small shifts in tone can help. Talking about growth, development and teamwork can make a role feel more accessible.

Subtle bias in job descriptions

Sometimes the problem is not the obvious words but the subtle ones. Phrases that describe a company culture as tough or relentless can signal that flexibility or empathy is not valued. Adverts that focus heavily on long hours or constant availability can alienate candidates who may need balance in their lives. This is not just about women, but they are more often the ones carrying additional responsibilities outside work.

Why change helps everyone

Inclusive language does not just attract more women. It brings in people from different backgrounds and with different ways of thinking. By removing barriers in the wording, companies show they are serious about diversity and fairness. They are also more likely to find candidates who are a good fit, not just those who match a narrow view of success.

What employers can do

Employers can start by reviewing their adverts through a critical lens. Tools exist to highlight gendered words, but even a fresh pair of eyes can make a difference. Asking a range of people to read a draft can reveal if the tone feels inviting or off-putting. Being clear about values like flexibility, learning and wellbeing also helps create an environment where more women feel encouraged to apply.

Takeaway

The language in job ads is more than a formality. It is a signal of who belongs and who does not. By paying attention to the words chosen, companies can avoid shutting out talented women before the hiring process even begins. Change may be simple, but the impact can be powerful.