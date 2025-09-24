WeAreTechWomen, in partnership with KPMG, are thrilled to unveil the winners of the 2025 TechWomen100 Awards

Since June, we have embarked on a mission to discover and celebrate the UK’s most talented female tech professionals.

Launched in 2017, the TechWomen100 Awards were the first to exclusively honour women in tech below director level, with over 750 exceptional alumni across various industries. The awards also recognise senior champions, global advocates, companies, and networks that drive gender equality in tech and implement initiatives that propel women’s careers. The Men for Gender Balance Award also highlights the contribution of male allies who champion inclusion and actively support the progression of women in the sector.

Considering the recent findings from our Lovelace Report, it is more important than ever to nurture the careers of women and shine a spotlight on their achievements.