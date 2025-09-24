WeAreTechWomen, in partnership with KPMG, are thrilled to unveil the winners of the 2025 TechWomen100 Awards

Since June, we have embarked on a mission to discover and celebrate the UK’s most talented female tech professionals.
Launched in 2017, the TechWomen100 Awards were the first to exclusively honour women in tech below director level, with over 750 exceptional alumni across various industries. The awards also recognise senior champions, global advocates, companies, and networks that drive gender equality in tech and implement initiatives that propel women’s careers. The Men for Gender Balance Award also highlights the contribution of male allies who champion inclusion and actively support the progression of women in the sector.
Considering the recent findings from our Lovelace Report, it is more important than ever to nurture the careers of women and shine a spotlight on their achievements.
This year, we received an impressive 750 entries, reviewed by a panel of 14 independent experts, leading to a shortlist of 215 outstanding nominees. Following an intense final judging round and public voting, we are excited to reveal the top 100 winners, including the overall Public Vote winner.
The 2025 TechWomen100 Awards are proudly powered by KPMG and supported by Bank of America, City of London, Northern Trust, Oliver Wyman, PwC and Durham University as our education partner. These awards highlight not only rising female stars in tech but also the senior champions, advocates, and companies driving diversity and inclusion in the industry.
“KPMG is proud to sponsor the TechWomen100 Awards as part of our ongoing support for WeAreTechWomen, which celebrate the incredible achievements of women in technology. At KPMG we believe that diverse teams drive innovation and foster inclusive thinking, which data shows deliver better outcomes for our clients and our people. Gender equity remains a key focus at KPMG and through our inclusion, diversity and equity plan Our KPMG: A Fairer Future for All, and our women in tech initiative – KPMG: IT’s Her Future, we’re committed to creating an environment where all colleagues can thrive. In the advent of rapid technological change, women continue to play a key role as we aim to shape a more inclusive industry, inspire the next generation of leaders and positively impact both business and wider society.”
ANNE GOSAL, PARTNER, KPMG
The winners will be invited to a celebratory Awards Ceremony on 20 November 2025 at the QEII Centre in Westminster. Find out more and secure your tickets or tables here.
The 2025 winners represent women leading initiatives that attract girls to STEM careers, drive innovation, and advocate for diversity within their organisations. Highlights include:
Liv Rubene (Turner & Townsend) – An accomplished data and digital transformation expert with a decade of experience spanning engineering and analytics. Liv excels at translating complex data into actionable insights, leading projects that drive operational efficiency, and advocating for ethical, inclusive technology while supporting STEM and diversity initiatives.
Emily Jiang (IBM) – Cloud Native Architect and Advocate | IBM – Distinguished technologist and open-source advocate shaping IBM’s cloud-native strategies. Emily specialises in scalable, resilient enterprise systems, advancing Java and Jakarta EE ecosystems, and driving innovation in cloud-native application development while mentoring developer communities and sharing her expertise at global tech conferences.
Shana Lawrence (Accenture) – A versatile architect with over 13 years of experience designing systems of national importance. Shana is a thought leader in security, architecture, and leadership, a dynamic speaker at international conferences, and the visionary founder of ArchitectHer, a thriving network empowering women in technology architecture.
Winners will also benefit from a unique learning and networking day at Durham University, engaging with Computer Science professors and fellow winners.
Beyond our 100 winners, several individual and company awards were announced.
- Network of the Year: Accenture’s UKI Women in Financial Services (WIFS) for supporting female talent and driving gender equality.
- Champion of the Year: Dr Pauldy Otermans, Head of Research AI in Education and Director at the Otermans Institute, co-creator of the world’s first AI-powered digital human teachers and passionate advocate for women in AI and education.
- Men for Gender Balance Award: Scott Turton, Vice President at Capgemini, for mentoring and championing women, supporting initiatives like the “Relaunch” programme, amplifying female voices, and promoting male allyship.
- Global Achievement Award: Tazeen Sharif, Digital Transformation Lead at DEE Sky Tourism, for developing assistive technologies, championing STEM for women, and empowering people of determination globally.
- Company of the Year: EY, recognised for ambitious diversity targets, inclusive networks, and initiatives empowering female technologists.
- Editor’s Choice Awards: Clare McDonald, Business Editor at TechTarget, decade of championing women in tech through her editorial contribution in Computer Weekly; Karen Blake, Senior Executive – Strategy, Change & Engagement, for advocating gender equity and supporting women and marginalised groups in tech.
- Lifetime Achievement Award: Edwina Dunn OBE, co-founder of Dunnhumby, whose work, including the Tesco Clubcard now celebrating 30 years, transformed retail data globally. She leads The Female Lead, a community of 8 million women, using data to drive inclusive workplace policies and celebrate female achievement.
- Public Vote Winner: Adenike Akin-Dada, Senior Business Analyst, Financial Conduct Authority, with over 600 global votes.
This year, Maggie’s is proud to be the TechWomen100 charity partner, supporting people living with cancer and their families. Guests and readers are encouraged to support this vital cause. You can donate here.
“Congratulations to all the winners! These awards highlight the exceptional contributions women are making to tech, driving innovation and setting new standards for diversity. I look forward to meeting our winners and supporting them on their continued journey.”
DR VANESSA VALLELY OBE, MANAGING DIRECTOR, WEARETECHWOMEN