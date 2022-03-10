How to confront gender inequalities at work with courage, compassion and wisdom

There has been a focus on gender equality amongst men and women for centuries.

The poet, Christine de Pizan, wrote about the oppression of women being irrational and noted many advancements in society that were likely made by women in 1405! In America, Joseph Meacham, who was the head of the Shakers’ central ministry in 1788, believed that the sexes should be equal and enrolled Lucy Wright to be his female counterpart. They worked together to structure the Shakers’ society and balance the rights of the sexes. The suffragette movement did much to advance the cause for equality amongst the sexes in the late 19th century. The women’s liberation movement and sexism have advanced the rights of women and gender equality is one of the United Nation’s sustainable development goals. There is a plethora of organisations that cater for women, such as LeanIn, and many businesses have set targets to increase the number of women in senior leadership and executive roles.

Yet despite all this, there are still inequalities at work for individuals who are not white males. Over 8.2 million employees in the UK say they have been discriminated against based on their gender, and women are nearly twice as likely as men to experience gender discrimination at work. Many women are subjected to micro-aggressions, even in organisations with espoused values promoting inclusion, equity and diversity. These include, being ignored or talked over in meetings by their male colleagues, not being heard, being discounted because they do not participate in after-work activities. One of the reasons that this occurs is because there is inherent bias in our systems. Michael Kimmel spoke eloquently in his TED talk, about individuals (such as white males) who enjoy the privileges afforded to them, but often do not think about the inequalities that others face daily.

Discussing how various genders experience privilege and disadvantage is difficult because it can feel uncomfortable, risky or accusatory. However, to continue the progress towards gender equality, it is important to have dialogue in the workplace about the differences. There are roadblocks to having this conversation, namely each person’s beliefs, assumptions, attitudes and experiences. These impact how easy it is to have an open conversation about differences. These obstacles fall into three categories: