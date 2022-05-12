How to get your voice heard in the boardroom (from a female perspective)?

I took on the running of the agency in 2016 at a relatively young age and as a newly promoted Managing Director.

I had total imposture syndrome – as many senior female leader’s experience – and an inner critic asking, “when I am going to get found out.” This, coupled with the fact that I worked in a male dominated sports marketing industry made me wonder how I was going to be taken seriously by many of the global rightsholders, even though I represented millions of dollars of their sponsors investment.

I soon learnt I needed to quickly increase my executive presence in the Board room if I was going to win these stakeholders over and deliver for my clients.

To do this I needed to find my voice, hold my space, and make my mark. I had to think gravitas, authority, and confidence.

Six things that I did and still do today to get my voice heard in the boardroom are: