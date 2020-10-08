How to give your LinkedIn profile the X factor

Did you know that LinkedIn is currently the number one space to grow your personal brand faster than anywhere else online?

With over 690+ million professionals currently on the platform this is a fantastic opportunity not to be sniffed at.

Success on LinkedIn lies in your ability to build trusting and meaningful relationships with your connections and network. In order to build this trust, you need to build a solid foundation using your LinkedIn profile AND personal brand.

Your profile is your biggest asset on LinkedIn. No matter what kind of engagement you do (connecting, posting, articles, live video, endorsing, introductions, engaging with groups and content etc.) the number 1 commonality linking them is that your profile is attached to all of it.

Humans are innately curious and will click on your headshot, go to your LinkedIn profile and see who you are and what you stand for. How are you showing up when they arrive?

Now you might ask yourself, why is a personal brand necessary? The answer is, your personal brand is everything that makes up you! Your reputation, your personality, your online presence and your energy. Your brand is expressed through all the different ways you communicate. The first way most people will engage with you is online, and the best way to ensure that you’re communicating your brand is to own it, develop it and maintain it.

Most individual LinkedIn profiles appear in search results. If someone searches your name or company in Google, your LinkedIn profile will likely appear within the first few results. That hit could be the key to your relationship going forward so it needs to be on point, up to date and relevant. You only have a few seconds to make that initial first impression. In an ideal world, your online brand should mirror you in real life so that people buy into that know, like and trust factor – they shouldn’t be surprised when they meet the real you!

My top three tips to give you the X-Factor are:

Invest in a professional profile headshot. Statistics show that LinkedIn members with a profile photo receive far more engagement, in fact 21 times more profile views and 9 times more connection requests. By investing in a professional headshot, you are telling the world that you mean business. Invest in a branded cover photo. Think of it as your prime advertising space on LinkedIn. Your cover photo is your opportunity to showcase your personality and warm up your audience. Like any professional graphic, make sure it uses consistent colours, fonts and elements for great branding and has a totally professional look and feel. Invest some time on your headline. If you get your headline right (along with your profile photo), you can increase your chances of getting clients by 200 per cent.

We live in a time poor society and you need to have the X-Factor to stand out on LinkedIn and encourage others to click to ‘show more’.

Ask yourself the following two questions:

Is your headline memorable? You need to make people want to connect with you because you’re the one they want to help them solve their pain point. Is it compelling enough to make people want to click more?

What do people know you for? Can people gain an accurate understanding of what you do from your LinkedIn headshot, cover photo and headline?

If you want to learn more about how you can fully optimise your profile, raise your visibility and personal brand on LinkedIn please check out my new course ‘LinkedIn Profile Success’.

If you are interested in LinkedIn Profile Success, WeAreTheCity have an exclusive 10 per cent off, using the code: 10OFFLPS

About the author

Jennifer Corcoran is more than a skilled social media scheduler or self-pronounced “Expert”. Her talent and hard work have made her one of the UK’s most successful LinkedIn trainers, and her consultancy “My Super Connector” helps thousands of people thrive online to drive positive change in their lives and others’. Jennifer’s ability is recognised with awards ranging from Social Media Influencer of the Year through to recognition in national campaigns such as F-Entrepreneur. She currently holds 1st place on the #LinkedInROCKSTARS list. Jennifer’s clients include LinkedIn, Facebook, Amazon, BT, London South Bank University, London Chamber of Commerce, FSB and Enterprise Nation. In a nutshell, she helps ambitious professionals and entrepreneurs to polish up their LinkedIn profiles and connect with finesse in order to achieve both career and business success.

Website: https://www.mysuperconnector.co.uk

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/in/jennifercorcoran1/