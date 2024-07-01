Summer holidays are fast approaching. The kids are excited. The sun is (hopefully) shining. But you don’t have to go far to enjoy a fantastic break.

A staycation can be just as refreshing and fun. Plus, it saves you the hassle of airports and long car journeys. Here’s how to plan the perfect staycation this summer.

Choose your theme

First, decide on a theme. Are you craving relaxation or adventure? Do you want to explore culture or nature? Maybe you fancy a bit of both. Choosing a theme helps shape your staycation plans.

Explore your local area

Take advantage of your local attractions. Museums, parks and historical sites can offer a lot of entertainment. Check out Visit England for ideas. You might be surprised at what’s on your doorstep.

Plan outdoor activities

Summer is the best time to enjoy the outdoors. Plan picnics in the park, hikes in the countryside or a day at the beach. The UK has some beautiful coastal spots. The National Trust has many great suggestions.

Create a home spa

Turn your home into a spa for a day. Light some candles, run a bubble bath and relax. You can even book a mobile masseuse for the ultimate treat. Check out Urban for at-home wellness services.

Culinary adventures

Indulge in some culinary adventures. Try cooking new recipes or have themed food nights. You could even do a food tour of your local area. Support local restaurants by ordering takeaways. Deliveroo and Just Eat have great options.

Home entertainment

Don’t forget home entertainment. Have a film marathon or a games night. You can even try virtual experiences. Many theatres and museums offer online tours and performances now. Look at Theatre Online for inspiration.

Takeaway

A staycation can be just as rewarding as a holiday abroad. You avoid travel stress and discover local gems. It’s a great opportunity to relax and recharge. Plus, it’s budget-friendly. This summer, make the most of what’s around you. Embrace the simplicity of staying close to home. Your perfect summer break is waiting for you, right on your doorstep.