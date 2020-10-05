How to use social media | The ‘must-have’ tool in your job hunt

Finding a job takes a significant proportion of candidates’ time and energy but utilising social media networks is a good way to significantly reduce that admin time.

Sit back and let your admirers come to you with armfuls of interviews and opportunities instead.

According to recent research, over 80 per cent of the adult population regularly use social media. Topping the list of the most widely used are Facebook, YouTube and Facebook Messenger.

Furthermore, a staggering 61 per cent of adults in the UK are logging on regularly to WhatsApp, Instagram, Snapchat and Pinterest. So how can candidates maximise the momentum of social media in the search for their next role? Here are our top ten tips:

Be selective

Social media is your window into a company’s world. Make a list of the top 20 employers you would like to work with and follow them. You will gain valuable insights into what matters most to those companies, the morsels they share could prove to be valuable assets in a future interview scenario.

Tidy up your timeline

While social media may allow you to see the news potential employers are willing to share, your own timeline offers job seekers a similar opportunity. Regularly set time aside to remove any posts that may not appeal to a future employer. That picture taken late on Saturday after a big night out might not offer the best first impression.

Status updates

On LinkedIn, candidates can update their status to say they are looking for work. Make this known across all of your social networks in addition to the professional platforms. Friends may know of job opportunities in the companies they work for too and be happy to share details or recommend you.

Follow future employers and share

If you like a company and you think you would enjoy working or engaging with them, follow the organisation, share posts and re-tweet to help increase their visibility. They will notice, appreciate your attention and may make a direct connection with you as a result.

Nurture your networks

Friends and family can help you too. Social media is a great way to search for new roles but utilise your smaller private groups as well. Who knows; perhaps an old friend who you have on Snapchat could hold the key to unlocking your next career move?

Set time aside to manage your social media networks

Most of us are on more than one social media network, make sure you are investing enough time in each platform. Ensure the posts you share give a good impression of who you are and how much you have to offer to future employers or recruiters.

Keep some networks for personal use only

Personal space is important too, while our work life balance may be becoming more significantly more blurred, it’s okay to maintain your privacy. Perhaps keep Snapchat or Facebook private as your preferred friends-only forum.

Create your own content

For more work focused platforms like LinkedIn or Twitter to an extent, you can share content and build your own brand. Post articles and share projects with others who follow you. Make sure these are relevant to your job search or represent a subject or cause that you have a genuine passion for. Don’t just post for the sake of posting.

Find networking events

Facebook and LinkedIn both have event platforms, utilise these to support your job search. Find interesting events in the sectors you want to work in and register to attend. Who knows it could be the ticket to your next role!

Join the conversation

Make comments on posts that matter to you and your job search. Join the conversation, this shows future employers and recruiters that you are a competent communicator across a wide range of social media platforms.

About the author

Kate Allen is the MD of Allen Associates, one of Oxfordshire’s leading independent recruitment agencies, that specialises in Marketing, Finance, PA/Admin and HR roles. In 2018, Allen Associates launched their first London office, specialising in Marketing, HR and PA/Admin roles.