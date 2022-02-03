Inspirational Woman: Rebecca Adams | Host, ‘So This Is Adulting’ Podcast

I am Australian and moved to London in 2018. I work in the entertainment industry and have been since 2016.

No matter who I work with or what I do I always aim to spread kindness and make people laugh. Having struggled (and still struggling with my mental health) I love to bring joy to peoples day. I am a host of the So This Is Adulting podcast.

Did you ever sit down and plan your career?

I never sit down and plan my career as I am on a daily planning my career ahead and keep pushing for my end goal. It is very hard and so many times as rejection does not feel good, I have wanted to give up but you got to keep going for your dream, whatever that might be and you can honestly do what you put your mind to, and that is exactly what I am doing and showing my viewers.

You’re the host of the ‘So This is Adulting’ podcast – tells us a bit more about this?

This show is my little baby. It is a lifestyle/comedy podcast. I am the host of this podcast and me + the celeb guest discuss various adult topics throughout the season in a light hearted and humorous way. I am currently recording season 3 and hope to release that soon.

The first season had a number of celebrities on from Love Island’s Georgia Steele, Emma Ferrer (Audrey Hepburn’s daughter), Kate Hudson’s PT Nicole, Ricci Guarnaccio, Jack Carrol, Seann Walsh, Mark Simmons, Pippa Taylor, Capital FM presenter Will Manning and more on.

The second season had Brandi Glanville from the RHOBH, Maeva D’ascanio from MIC, Josh Pieters, Matt Richardson, Toby Tarrant, Nadia Essex and more on.

You can catch up on all the episodes here. And follow the Instagram account which regularly has fun content from the show as well as funny photos of other lifestyle situations!

What has been your biggest achievement to date?

That’s a hard one as I am proud of a lot of things that I have achieved, one that comes to mind is probably moving to London with no job and getting a job on This Morning within my first month of living here. Didn’t last long, but it was still cool!

Do you have any advice for people looking to get into the media industry?

Don’t take things personally and don’t compare yourself to others. The entertainment is one of the most bitchiness industries in the world, but you have to ignore those people and focus on what YOU want to do and why you want to do it. It has took me a while to learn this, and hey, I’m still learning! Also, it is a very competitive industry so you have to work hard to get to your dream goal in this industry and you must not expect it to be just a 9-5 job. Put in the hours and learn as much as possible and don’t think you know everything, because you don’t. You’ll always be learning no matter what age. Lastly, be kind and be yourself. You don’t need to be someone else just to fit in.

If you could change one thing to accelerate the pace of change for Gender Equality, what would it be?

There are many things I would do such as educate your work place, get this set in place at places like schools etc, keep on spreading the world out there that this needs to changed to create a movement and as a women like myself, prove to others why I am going to be a successful leader one day. Not because I am women, that has ‘bad moods monthly’ but because I am smart and can do it.

If you could give one piece of advice to your younger self what would it be?

Don’t take yourself or small situations so seriously.

What is your next challenge and what are you hoping to achieve in the future?

My end goal is to get more into comedy work and to have my own TV show one day. My next challenge is to slowly make this happen whether it is pushing hard on my podcast or getting column writing work to bring my name out there!