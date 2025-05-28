Inspirational Woman: Bianca Tavella | Founder & CEO of Fair Shot

Bianca Tavella, the founder & CEO of Fair Shot, is a social entrepreneur committed to fighting for equality and diversity. Having grown up with people with learning disabilities, Fair Shot has been a dream of hers ever since she was little.

Now a reality, she is determined to use Fair Shot as a platform to normalise inclusive employment and disprove the stigmas and myths surrounding people with learning disabilities both in the workplace and society as a whole.

Tell us about yourself and your background.

I was born and raised in London to Italian parents and grew up in a close-knit, very Italian community. My weekends were spent with other Italian families in the park or at picnics, and during the week, I returned to a more mixed school environment. I started out in a French nursery, moved to an English school at age five, and have always thrived on being part of a community. My childhood was steeped in warmth, inclusion, and strong family bonds. From a very young age I would spend evenings and weekends volunteering with my mother either a soup kitchens or with people with disabilities and then as soon as I was old enough I would spend months living in marginalise communities in developing countries helping where I could.

What inspired you to start Fair Shot Café and how did your early experiences shape this vision?

The idea for Fair Shot began forming when I was just 13. I grew up attending a church that welcomed many families with children who had learning disabilities. That experience shaped everything. When you grow up closely with people who face systemic barriers, you feel their pain. And once you feel someone’s pain, you can’t un feel it.

By age 23, I left my job in the NGO sector and committed myself fully to building Fair Shot. I worked in hospitality for two and a half years, then spent another three years fundraising. We officially launched Fair Shot in September 2021 and opened our first location in Mayfair, and have since moved to Covent Garden. Fair Shot exists to tackle the shocking 95% unemployment rate among adults with learning disabilities by giving them tangible and sustainable support to move into long term employment.

Can you share a pivotal moment when you realised the impact Fair Shot was making in the community?

I think when you are so focused on the end goal it is hard to stop and really feel the impact that you and your team are making. But every year there is a moment when the cohort finishes the training programme, everyone is getting ready for graduation, the learners are confident, the team feels united, most jobs have already been lined up and it all just fits into place – and that feeling is hard to put into words. Despite the year being so chaotic and messy at times, this moment makes everything feel worth it.

What has tested your self-belief the most, and what did you learn about yourself in the process?

What’s tested my self-belief most has been being the sole founder and a young leader in a space that traditionally doesn’t leave much room for vulnerability – especially in the charity sector. As CEO of a social enterprise and registered charity, I carry a lot of weight: the responsibility to create a healthy workplace, to deliver measurable impact, and to constantly innovate – all while trying to build something entirely new. That means being the strength and positivity of the organisation, both internally and externally, even on days when I feel like I’m barely holding it together.

When you don’t have someone to emotionally or professionally share the burden with, and when you don’t know what the outcome will be, it becomes a test of pure faith. But what’s carried me through is a relentless passion for the cause, and a deep commitment to self-reflection. I’ve kept a “life log” since I was ten – a constantly evolving journal where I process what’s working, what isn’t, what I’m learning, and how I can grow. It includes notes from conversations, feedback, quotes from films, podcasts, and books – anything that helps me stay grounded and motivated.

What I’ve learned is that I’m more resilient than I thought. I’ve also learned that leadership doesn’t mean having all the answers – it means staying courageous, open, and transparent even when you don’t.

What is the hardest thing about being an entrepreneur and how do you navigate those challenges

The hardest part of being an entrepreneur – especially a solo founder – is that you are always on. I am constantly waking up in the night to write notes or plan meetings or think ahead for sensitive conversations. There’s no safety net, no playbook, and no one else to catch what you miss – you have to be the one thinking about it all. You’re expected to lead with confidence, solve problems daily, keep the team motivated, and do it all while remaining authentic. When you’re building something that’s never existed before like Fair Shot it is easy for it to get too much.

I try and focus on my core values as much as possible to stay true to myself and be kind to myself – efficiency, kindness, being grounded, courage, openness, and forward-thinking. If I’m staying aligned with those, then even when it feels like everything is falling apart, I can offer myself a little grace. I also prioritise self-awareness and growth. That means checking in with myself regularly, re-evaluating my priorities, and not being afraid to ask hard questions. It’s not easy but I really pray that I will be a better person once I come out the other side and have used this experience to really understand what ‘life’ even is – as hard and challenging as that can be.

Who has been a significant influence or mentor in your journey and what lessons did you learn from them?

My grandmother and mother are my biggest inspirations. My grandmother would always say, “The world is beautiful because it’s varied.” That message didn’t fully land with me until I started Fair Shot. Now, I live it every day – in my work and personal life. They taught me the value of kindness, pride in who you are, and the strength in being different.

What advice would you give to aspiring social entrepreneurs looking to make a difference?

Only commit if you deeply care about the issue and if you believe you can genuinely do things differently. Passion, unfortunately, is not enough—you have to be willing to challenge existing systems, especially in the charity sector, which is one of the oldest and least disrupted industries. If we want to see progress, we can’t wait for change—we have to be the ones to drive it.

Before you start, really take the time to understand yourself—your values, your limits, and the kind of leader you want to be. You’ll need to show up as the most determined, flexible, kind, and organised version of yourself. And never, ever give up. Also, ignorance is bliss—enjoy that initial naivety while it lasts.

How do you maintain your motivation and resilience in the face of obstacles?

Gratitude. Every night before bed, I list 10 things I’m grateful for – beyond the basics. And anytime I think something negative, I respond with something positive. I once heard a quote that said ‘it is a privilage to feel pressure’ and I try to live by that as much as I can. But on a day to day basis, with hundreds of decisions and plans to make, I try and always tell myself as long as I am making the best decision for Fair Shot and being a fair and kind leader then I can’t really control anything else and this reminder always helps to ground me. We are only human.

Can you share a success story from Fair Shot that particularly moved you?

We had one trainee who had been housebound since the pandemic. Through Fair Shot, they not only started leaving the house again but made friends for the first time, gained confidence, and eventually landed a paid job that they have now been in for 2 years. It was a true honour to see her flourish this way.

If you could go back in time, what advice would you give your 20-year-old self?

Trust yourself.

